EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
IRENE — When you think about South Central League baseball, what are the teams, rivalries and big games you think of?
I feel like a lot of people immediately go with the Lakers and Tappers in Yankton, Wynot and Crofton across the river and Tabor for Czech Days. At least those are the first teams, rivalries and games I was made aware of, but Tuesday night I was introduced to a gem.
My third stop on the South Central League Tour came in Irene, South Dakota, a town of 437 people and home to the Irene Cardinals. I had never been to “The Village in the Valley” before Tuesday night, but I have to say my first experience is one I will remember.
First of all, when I arrived at the ball field on the North side of town, I wasn’t overwhelmed. The field was about what you would expect of a baseball field in a town of roughly 400 people, but once I got to looking around and talking to people at the game, I began to see what made Irene different.
“This is something that has been going on for years, and we will usually get a good crowd,” manager Kendall Johnke said. “They are always wondering how the team is doing and when the next game is. We get a lot of support from our crowd, from our town, and the players, they keep coming back, and it’s just a fun game of baseball.”
First of all, the view overlooking the field from the first base line was beautiful as the sun was setting. Just beyond the left field corner was the rolling hills of countryside. The field was hidden behind Irene-Wakonda’s school, with trees lining the outfield fence, you truly feel like you are in your own little world when you’re at the park.
“We put a lot of work in (the field) every year ourselves,” Johnke said. “All the hard work we do on the field shows that the kids really love to play, because a lot of them show up and help. We get a lot of community help as well.”
The Irene Cardinals have had their struggles fielding teams some years, as a lot of small town South Dakota teams have, but there has been a team for as long as some can remember.
After my conversation with Johnke, I was introduced to Mr. Larry Bak. Bak is a former player and manager of the Cardinals, who has been around the team since the 1950s. Since Tuesday’s game had a late start due to an umpire running behind schedule, it gave me extra time to talk with Bak.
I didn’t record my conversation with Bak, but he gave me a lot of insight on the magic behind the home of the Cardinals.
Bak recalled helping put up the fence surrounding the park and, as an electrician, helping put in the new lights surrounding the field. You could tell there are stories upon stories Larry could tell me about Irene Cardinal baseball, but we didn’t have the time to dig too deep.
One thing Bak told me as we stood in the crow’s nest, or as he called it, ‘The hottest room in town,” was that he thinks the ballfield in Irene is one of the best in the league, if not the best. And while I have a long way to go before I have seen every field, it’s hard for me to argue with him.
Johnke and the Cardinals faced Freeman Tuesday. Johnke said some nights he would guess about half the town shows up for their games. Tuesday’s crowd was a bit smaller than that estimated half of town, but there was a strong crowd for both teams nonetheless.
The people in Irene really make the crowd feel welcome, as have my two previous stops, but this time around, there was something extra special about this trip. If you haven’t made a trip to Irene for an Irene Cardinals game, you are truly missing out on a great experience.
