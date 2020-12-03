Robin Holec rolled a 300 game during Industrial League bowling action on Monday at Yankton Bowl.
The score, teamed with Scott Plath’s 268, gave their Plath Chiropractic squad a National Honor score of 568 for the game.
Holec finished with a 698 series, with Plath scoring a 660 series for a 1358 team score.
