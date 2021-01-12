SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball.
Reiner, a sophomore from Tripp, reached double figures in each of the Tigers’ three games last week, helping them go 3-0. Against Concordia, she finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She followed that up with her most impressive game of the week with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Reiner finished the week with a 17-point outing on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, along with four boards, two assists and two blocks.
