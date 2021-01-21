HURON — The Yankton Gazelles posted a season-best score of 139.1 in winning a gymnastics triangular on Thursday in Huron.
Perennial Class A power Madison finished second at 137.95. Huron scored 128.9 on the night.
Yankton’s Alison Johnson (35.65) and Callie Boomsma (35.15) finished 1-2 in the all-around. Johnson won the floor exercise (9.45), while Boomsma claimed the top mark on the uneven parallel bars (8.75). Ava Koller was the top Gazelle on balance beam (8.8). Boomsma, Allie Byrkeland and Hailee Gilbery tied for the top Gazelle on vault, each scoring 9.0.
Madison’s Raena Rost posted the top mark on balance beam (9.05), with fellow Bulldog Kylie Krusemark leading the way on vault (9.1).
Yankton hosts O’Gorman on Monday, the second and final home appearance for the Gazelles this season.
Madison scored 117.35 to earn JV honors, led by all-around winner Caymen Ferber (31.25). Huron scored 104.15, with the Gazelles third at 100.1.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 139.1, Madison 137.95, Huron 128.9
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 35.65; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 35.15; 3, Isabel Gors M 34.8; 4, Olivia Flemming M 33.75; 5, Karlie Nelson M 33.35; OTHER YHS — 6, Allie Byrkeland 33.25; 7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 33.1; 10, Hailee Gilbery 32.55; 12, Rachel Clark 31.0
BARS: 1, Callie Boomsma Y 8.75; 2, Alison Johnson Y 8.6; 3, Isabel Gors M 8.15; 4, Kylie Krusemark M 8.1; 5, Olivia Flemming M 8.0; OTHER YHS — 6, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.9; t12, Hailee Gilbery 6.95; 14, Allie Byrkeland 6.9; 17, Rachel Clark 5.65
BEAM: 1, Raena Rost M 9.05; 2, Ava Koller Y 8.8; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 8.75; 4, Eastyn Eichstadt H 8.7; t5, Alison Johnson Y, Isabel Gors M, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.65; OTHER YHS — t8, Rachel Clark 8.55; t12, Hailee Gilbery 8.15; 16, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.95
FLOOR: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.45; 2, Raena Rost M 9.3; t3, Isabel Gors M, Ava Koller Y 9.2; 5, Karlie Nelson M 8.9; OTHER YHS — 7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.75; t8, Allie Byrkeland 8.7; 11, Callie Boomsma 8.65; t12, Rachel Clark 8.55; 15, Hailee Gilbery 8.45
VAULT: 1, Kylie Krusemark M 9.1; t2, Callie Boomsma Y, Allie Byrkeland Y, Hailee Gilbery Y, Raena Rost M 9.0; OTHER YHS — t6, Alison Johnson, Ava Koller 8.95; 16, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.5; 19, Rachel Clark 8.25
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Madison 117.35, Huron 104.15, Yankton 100.1
ALL-AROUND: 1, Caymen Ferber M 31.25; 2, Jessie Tappe M 30.05; 3, Ellie Puterbaugh H 26.6; 4, Katelyn Radke H 26.35; t5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y, Kyndle Kennedy Y 26.15; OTHER YHS — 7, Cadi Larsen 24.65; 9, Aliya Fluke 22.5
BARS: 1, Caymen Ferber M 7.0; 2, Raena Rost M 6.5; 3, Jessie Tappe M 6.35; 4, Kyndle Kennedy Y 5.5; 5, Ellie Puterbaugh H 5.2; OTHER YHS — 8, Cadi Larsen 4.5; 9, Kaelyn Hoilien 4.1; 12, Aliya Fluke 2.6
BEAM: 1, Sophia Sundenga M 8.05; 2, Ashlyn Strom M 7.65;3, Maggie Engebretson M 7.6; 4, Ellie Keller M 7.45; 5, Caymen Ferber M 7.4; YHS — t9, Kaelyn Hoilien 6.5; t12, Kyndle Kennedy 6.05; t15, Keana Dimmer 5.9; t17, Aliya Fluke, Gabby Payer 5.85; 19, Cadi Larsen 5.25; 21, Aja Eilers 4.2
FLOOR: 1, Sophia Sudenga M 8.45; 2, Ellie Keller M 8.3; 3, Jessie Tappe M 8.25; 4, Caymen Ferber M 8.1; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 7.45; OTHER YHS — 9, Cadi Larsen 6.95; 12, Kyndle Kennedy 6.8; 13, Aliya Fluke 6.65; 17, Keana Dimmer 5.75; 18, Gabby Payer 5.45
VAULT: 1, Caymen Ferber M 8.75; 2, Fiona Donelan M 8.45; 3, Evie Boecker M 8.3; 4, Jessie Tappe M 8.15; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 8.1; OTHER YHS — t8, Cadi Larsen 7.95; 12, Kyndle Kennedy 7.75; 13, Aliya Fluke 7.4; 16, Gabby Payer 7.1; 18, Aja Eilers 6.8; 19, Keana Dimmer 6.2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.