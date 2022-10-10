O’Gorman claimed eight of 12 first-place votes to regain the top spot in Class AA in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.

O’Gorman (17-3) was the top team in the preseason poll, as well as many of the early polls. Sioux Falls Washington (15-2), now second, was first in recent weeks.

