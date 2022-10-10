O’Gorman claimed eight of 12 first-place votes to regain the top spot in Class AA in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.
O’Gorman (17-3) was the top team in the preseason poll, as well as many of the early polls. Sioux Falls Washington (15-2), now second, was first in recent weeks.
Sioux Falls Christian continued its unanimous run at the top of the Class A poll. Dakota Valley (15-5) remained in second, with Wagner (21-2) third and Platte-Geddes (17-4) fifth.
Warner (26-2) remained a unanimous top pick in Class B. Undefeated Jones County (21-0) received a vote for the first time this season.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 10, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. O'Gorman (8) 17-3 56 2
2. S.F. Washington (4) 15-2 52 1
4. S.F. Jefferson 14-3 26 4
5. S.F. Lincoln 14-8 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (11-3) 3
1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-4 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 15-5 48 2
5. Platte-Geddes 17-4 9 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (19-2) 8; Miller (21-2) 5; R.C. Christian (24-6) 5
2. Chester Area 19-5 44 2
4. Northwestern 20-8 22 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (21-0) 1
