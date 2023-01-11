Kaela Martinez scored a career-high 24 points for the Mount Marty Lancers, but the Northwestern Red Raiders rallied past the Lancers 80-63 Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
“It’s about a learning experience (and) taking things from it so we can continue to get better (and) continue to grow,” Lancers head coach Allan Bertram said after the game.
The Lancers led 35-34 at halftime in what Bertram called “a beautiful half of basketball.”
“We were aggressive,” he said. “We moved the ball well. We played free. Because of that, it might have been the best half of basketball we played all season.”
Martinez played aggressively in the first half, scoring 13 points.
“I was trying to be as aggressive as I could,” she said. “It’s a different level at the college level, but you’ve got to go in (the lane) strong.”
Eve Millar was aggressive as well in the first half, creating opportunities for her teammates as she finished the first half with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
“Eve approached the game well today,” Bertram said. “She was super aggressive and not just looking for her own (shot). She did a good job of finding open players and that got a lot of kids going early.”
In the second half, the Red Raiders took over. Molly Schany scored all 15 of her points in the second half after only playing six minutes in the first half with foul trouble. Four Raiders ended the game in double figures.
“We told our girls that they’ve got seven girls who can all score. We knew that you know, if you tried to shut down one, somebody else could step up and hurt you early. In the first half, their guard (Hali Anderson) stepped up with some big threes. That kept them in it and they’re the number 15 team in the country for a reason. They don’t have a lot of holes. You’ve got to pick your poison a little bit.”
Anderson scored 12 of her team-leading 17 points in the first half while Schany was off the floor.
Bertram wants to see his team be more consistent over 40 minutes.
“Over the last five games, we’ve just been a different basketball team,” Bertram said. “We’re playing really good basketball right now. That part’s fun to see. Now, we’ve got to get consistent for 40 minutes.”
Bertram understands that consistency includes knowing what to do in pivotal game situations.
“We talked about going into halftime as a prime example, we have the ball with 20 seconds to go and the shot clock and 20 seconds inbounding the ball,” he said. “We called out a set to get the ball out and to run a set so we had the last shot. Our kids don’t do it. We turn it over and they go score right before halftime. It’s little things like that experienced teams know. Young teams are going to make those mistakes.”
Defensively, Bertram wants to see his team play more disciplined.
“In the first half, our transition defense hurt us,” he said. “We did a better job in the second half, but our half-court defense wasn’t as disciplined. We’ve got to get more consistent defensively.”
Northwestern improved to 13-3 (8-2 GPAC), while Mount Marty fell to 5-12 (2-9 GPAC).
The Lancers look to show that discipline. the rival Dakota Wesleyan Tigers in a road contest Sunday at the Corn Palace. Tip off time is set for 2 p.m. in Mitchell.
