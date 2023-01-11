Kaela Martinez scored a career-high 24 points for the Mount Marty Lancers, but the Northwestern Red Raiders rallied past the Lancers 80-63 Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.

“It’s about a learning experience (and) taking things from it so we can continue to get better (and) continue to grow,” Lancers head coach Allan Bertram said after the game.

