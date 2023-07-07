I am about to write words that a lot of people don’t want to hear, especially those of the school-aged persuasion.
“The first high school event of the 2023-24 school year is less than five weeks away.”
The first events for YHS are on Friday, Aug. 11. Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln in boys’ and girls’ soccer, and the girls’ tennis team heads to Pierre for a triangular with the Governors and Rapid City Central.
As always, there are plenty of interesting items in the YHS schedule. Here are a few that I’ve found.
— The Ryan Hage era for Yankton girls’ tennis will begin with that Aug. 11 triangular in Pierre. The Gazelles have four home dates on the schedule: Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. The Gazelles will have two matches in each event.
The Class AA state tournament is Oct. 5-6 in Sioux Falls.
— Because the 2023 football schedule is the reverse of the 2022 schedule, Yankton will play five of its first seven games at home before ending the regular season with trips to Aberdeen Central and Huron. Watertown and Tea Area are the Bucks’ other road trips of the season.
Yankton opens Aug. 25 with a home game against Mitchell. The Class 11AA final is Nov. 10 at the DakotaDome.
— Speaking of Yankton football, homecoming is set for Sept. 29 against Brookings. What makes it interesting is that Mount Marty is also hosting homecoming that weekend, hosting Dakota Wesleyan in a night game on Sept. 30.
— The Yankton cross country team, second in the state on the boys’ side last year, will have five of its nine meets in the Sioux Falls area this season, including the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships (ESD) and state. The home invitational is Sept. 21 at Fox Run.
— Speaking of events at Fox Run, the Yankton boys’ golf team will host ESD on Sept. 25. The Gazelles will host the Class AA championships the first week of June.
— Competitive cheer and dance will have their state championships in Sioux Falls as well, as that event stays close geographically to cross country. Yankton’s home invitational is set for Sept. 7.
— A change in the boys’ and girls’ soccer schedule this year has Yankton hosting a different Class A opponent. In recent years, the Bucks and Gazelles have faced Tea Area. This year they host West Central on Aug. 21.
Tea Area will return to the Yankton schedule in the 2024-25 school year, when the Titans join the ESD.
The opening round of playoffs is Oct. 3, with the finals on Oct. 14 in Brandon.
— The Tayler Stacy era of Yankton volleyball will begin with a challenging schedule. Beginning with O’Gorman on Aug. 22, the Gazelles face three of last year’s top four Class AA teams, the consolation champion in Class A and a tough field in a tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska. On the bright side, the matches against O’Gorman (fourth), Harrisburg (first) and Sioux Falls Washington (third) are all at home.
State is Nov. 16-18 in Rapid City.
— The Yankton gymnastics team will open the season with its traditional triangular with Mitchell and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson on Nov. 28. The Gazelles have just one other home date, hosting Vermillion on Jan. 16.
ESD is Jan. 27 in Watertown. State is Feb. 9-10 in Pierre.
— The Matt Decker era of Gazelles basketball begins on Dec. 1 against Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Gazelles are scheduled for five more games before the calendar turns to 2024, including four on the road: Huron on Dec. 5, Washington on Dec. 12, Aberdeen Central on Dec. 21, and Brookings on Dec. 30.
State is set for March 7-9 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
— The Bucks basketball team opens its state title defense against rival Harrisburg on Dec. 8. They travel to Sioux Falls to face Iowa State commit J.T. Rock and the Lincoln Patriots on Dec. 15. The title game rematch with Mitchell is set for Jan. 5 in the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
State is March 14-16 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
— The Yankton basketball teams will each make two West River trips this season. Yankton has a doubleheader at Douglas on Jan. 27, and a trip to Spearfish and Sturgis Feb. 23 and 24. Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central are in Yankton Feb. 9 and 10.
— The Bucks and Gazelles debut of new Yankton wrestling coach Robert Coyle III will take place on Nov. 30 in Beresford, as Yankton takes on Watertown and host Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in a triangular.
The annual Yankton Invitational is set for Feb. 3. The girls’ ESD tournament will be Feb. 8 at Harrisburg. The Region 2A Tournament for the Bucks will be Feb. 16 at Brandon. State for both the Bucks and Gazelles is Feb. 22-24 in Sioux Falls.
— Yankton is scheduled to return to the Dan Lennon Invitational after a year ago. That meet is March 18 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Yankton will also participate in Mount Marty’s home indoor meet on March 22.
Yankton has just one varsity track meet at home this year, the First Dakota Relays on April 25. With ESD in Watertown this year (May 11), it means the Bucks and Gazelles will host that event in 2025.
The state track meet is May 23-25 in Sioux Falls.
— The Yankton boys’ tennis schedule will begin with four matches in Rapid City, March 22-23. The Bucks will return home on March 26 to host Vermillion and Bishop Heelan (Iowa).
Yankton has just two other home dates scheduled, April 25 and April 30. But Yankton’s ability to host indoor events greatly increased its home schedule in 2023.
— Year two of Gazelles softball is scheduled to begin March 23 at O’Gorman. The Gazelles open their home schedule April 2 against Harrisburg.
Yankton will make one trip west, April 18-19, with games against Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens. The Gazelles will host Rapid City Central on April 11.
State will be in Aberdeen for a second straight year, May 30-June 1.
— As of now, the Yankton girls’ golf schedule has not been finalized.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.