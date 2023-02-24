HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans got a balanced performance from its backcourt of Makenna Noecker and Kathlyne Jones as they defeated the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 59-38 in the District D1-4 Finals Friday at Cedar Catholic High School.

HCC earned its 14th State Championship appearance in school history.

