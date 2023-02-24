HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans got a balanced performance from its backcourt of Makenna Noecker and Kathlyne Jones as they defeated the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 59-38 in the District D1-4 Finals Friday at Cedar Catholic High School.
HCC earned its 14th State Championship appearance in school history.
Noecker led HCC with 22 points in the contest while Jones added 19. Noecker scored 10 points in the third quarter as Cedar Catholic opened a 35-16 lead at the 3:26 mark of the quarter.
“The adrenaline kicked in,” Noecker said. “I knew I needed to hit some shots. They weren’t falling in the first half. To get those couple of buckets at the beginning was nice. My team helped me get there and (I had) patience.”
Even when Niobrara-Verdigre went on a 9-1 run to get within 11, 36-25, Noecker responded, getting a layup to give the Trojans the 39-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Jones took over the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points herself in the frame.
“She had such a good night for (us) shooting and we really needed that,” Noecker said.
Trojans head coach Craig Wortmann was proud of the way the tandem led the offense in the contest.
“They were hitting the shots they had to hit,” Wortmann said. “They were left open, and you’ve got to hit those to push that lead (further). They stepped right into it and knocked them down. They’ve been doing that all season long. For them to do that is not uncommon. Especially tonight, it relieves the pressure to hit a couple of them.”
It took both teams some time to settle into the game offensively. Cedar Catholic looked like they were going to get a first quarter shutout, 6-0, before N-V’s Bree Breithaupt hit a 3-pointer to cut the Trojans’ lead in half to end the quarter.
“If we’re going to give up one bounce-around three at the last second, I’ll take that every day,” Wortmann said. “It was good to be able to keep them in check in the first quarter and then settle in a little bit more in the second.”
Niobrara-Verdigre head coach Christopher Swalley said Cedar Catholic’s man defense caused problems for the Cougars throughout the contest.
“We practiced man all week (and struggled),” he said. “A couple of times, (our players) got in the lane, ripped through on the drive and they got their open shot. (The Trojans) have a real aggressive man and that’s tough.”
The Cougars were competing without their leading scorer, Josilyn Miller, due to injury.
“We had to adjust to that,” Swalley said. “Mentally, it was hurting (our players). It’s like a sister going down. We’re family. (Without) that one component, it’s tough to get things going this late in the season.”
Hehaka Frazier led N-V with nine points.
Swalley was proud of the way his team competed throughout the match and fought back to get Cedar’s advantage to 11 in the third.
“They kept on going,” he said. “They know what to do. They’ve played with each other since fourth, fifth grade. I feel bad for them that it had ended like this.”
Wortmann is looking for the team to use the same recipe it used to defeat N-V in Lincoln next week at the State Championships.
“We’re going to need disciplined defense throughout,” he said. “(We need to) make sure we know assignments, where we’re going and what we’re doing. It’s going to take a good team effort to make something happen down there.”
Cedar Catholic will play in the quarterfinal round of the Class D1 Championships in Lincoln Wednesday.
