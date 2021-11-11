PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles saw their 2021 volleyball season end at the hands of Pierre, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 in the Class AA SoDak 16 on Thursday in Pierre.
Pierre, 16-5, advances to the South Dakota State Class AA Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 18-20 in Rapid City. The Governors will face Brandon Valley (22-9) in the opening round, Nov. 18 at 2:45 p.m. Central.
For Yankton, Chloe McDermott had 11 kills and five ace serves to lead the way. Jordynn Salvatori posted four kills, two blocks and five digs. Camille McDermott finished with 17 assists.
Yankton finished with a 14-14 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.