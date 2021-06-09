The Yankton Quarterback Club, which did not hold public events in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID pandemic, will return for the 2021-22 school year.
The first meeting of the year will be held on Aug. 25. More information will be released when the initial event becomes closer.
