NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian ran away with team honors at the Dakota Valley Invitational girls’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Two Rivers Golf Club.
The Chargers finished at 351, beating out Vermillion (378) and Madison (384).
Beresford’s Maiya Muller shot a 78 to earn a one-stroke victory over West Central’s Jordyn Driscoll. Madison’s Ali Vacanti (81) was third, followed by Canton’s Olivia Sorlie (85) and SFC’s Cecelia VanDenTop (86).
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 351, Vermillion 378, Madison 384, Elk Point-Jefferson 388, West Central 402, Canton 406, Lennox 419, Dell Rapids 422, Tea Area 469
TOP 15: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 78; 2, Jordyn Driscoll, West Central 79; 3, Ali Vacanti, Madison 81; 4, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 85; 5, Cecelia VanDenTop, SFC 86; 6, Olivia Olson, SFC 87; 7, Syndey Tims, SFC 87; 8, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 89; 9, Claire Lamfers, SFC 91; 10, Karly Doom, SFC 92; 11, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 93; 12, Gracie Oakley, Parkston 93; 13, Bailey Berghuit, EPJ 94; 14, Megan Brady, Vermillion 94; 15, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.