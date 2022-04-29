One meet record fell in the 2022 Yankton Quarterback Club Junior High Relays track and field meet, held Friday at Williams Field.
The eighth grade boys’ team of Jace Sedlacek, Kade Reifenrath, Abe O’Brien and Christian Pacheco from Yankton set the meet standard in the 800 relay, finishing in 1:38.79. The foursome — the same group that set the seventh grade standard a year ago — broke Mitchell’s 2013 record of 1:40.37.
The group made other trips to the award stand as well. Pacheco, O’Brien and Sedlacek were joined by Tate Beste in the winning 1600 relay (3:58.90). Pacheco won the 100 (12.29) and 400 (55.24). Sedlacek won the 200 (25.19) and long jump (18-11).
Also for the Bucks’ eighth graders, Beste won the 110 hurdles (19.02). William Rounds won the high jump (4-9). The foursome of Edly Amaro, Carter Boomsma, Jolten Reimnitz-Hahn and Shayce Platt won the 800-meter medley in 1:55.40.
Vermillion and Gayville-Volin each had three victories in the eighth grade boys’ division.
Gayville-Volin shined in the field events. Preston Karstens swept the throws, winning the shot put with a toss of 45-7 and the discus with a 150-foot toss. Wyatt Mehlhaf won the pole vault, clearing 8-0.
Vermillion’s Hunter Morse swept the long races, taking the 800 in 2:23.26 and the 1600 in 5:06.62. The Tanager foursome of Jacob Fischer, Caleb Lara, Bryce Voss and Ian Job won the 400 relay.
Here is a look at the other divisions in the meet:
Eighth Girls
Dakota Valley’s Claire Munch was the lone individual to win multiple individual events in the division, claiming the 100 hurdles (17.21), high jump (4-8) and long jump (15-8 1/2).
Yankton’s Kahlen Peterson had an individual win, then ran on the winning 1600 relay (4:42.37). Hannah Kruger, Kaylor Luellman and Gracie Gutzmann completed the relay. Peterson’s win came in the 1600 (6:18.54).
Also for the Gazelles, Kaelyn Hoilien won the 100 (13.76).
Mitchell won three relays, with Addie Siemsen running on the winning 400 (55.24), 800 (1:57.88) and 800 medley (2:10.85) teams. Kenzy Kayl and Danny Borja each ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays. McKenna Auch ran on the winning 400 and medley. Olivia Prunty completed the winning 800 relay. Kinsley Herges and Avrie London ran on the winning medley relay.
Norfolk had three individual wins, Rory Vrbsky in the 800 (2:51.0), Cheyenne Olson in the pole vault (7-0) and Izabella Hupke in the discus (84-0).
Gayville-Volin’s Taylor Hoxeng won the 400 (1:07.24). Vermillion’s Kelcy Orr won the 200 (29.06). Elk Point-Jefferson’s Molly Geary won the shot put (29-6 1/2).
Seventh Boys
Yankton swept all four relays and had four other wins on the day.
Miles Drotzman won the 100 (12.40) and the 110 hurdles (19.49), then anchored winning 400 (50.95) and 800 (1:48.30) relays. Tegan LaCroix won the long jump (16-1), then opened the winning 400, 800 and 1600 (4:27.14) relays. Tony Chapparo-Guitron and Tucker Renken ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays. Luke Feimer, Isaac Dimmer and Dylan Steil completed the winning 1600 relay. The foursome of Asher Nockels, Max Muller, Joseph Wieseler and Logan Witte won the 800 medley (2:09.96).
Also for the Bucks seventh graders, Austin Conway won the shot put (38-10 1/4).
Norfolk won four individual events: Evan Svoboda in the 200 (26.42), Drew Galyen in the 800 (2:31.04), Andrew Foster in the 1600 (5:49.77) and Maddox Magunssen in the high jump (5-4).
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Brody Van Roekel won the 400 (1:04.46). Dakota Valley’s Seth Reinhardt won the discus (96-6).
Seventh Girls
The Yankton Gazelles won three relays and four individual events on the day.
Burkley Olson won the 100 (13.77) and long jump (14-2), then anchored the winning 400 relay (55.31). Eden Wolfgram won the 400 (1:05.98) and anchored the winning 1600 relay (4:42.77). Ava Hinnerichs won the high jump (4-6) and ran on the winning 400 relay.
Also for Yankton, Josslyn Elwood and Charleigh Madsen each ran on the winning 400 and medley (2:07.42) relays. Iyana Becker, Auviana Seiler and Remy Kusel ran on the winning 1600 relay. Cami Buehlmann and Marissa Byrkeland ran on the winning medley.
Gayville-Volin had three wins, including two from Jolie Westrum in the 800 (2:45.43) and 1600 (6:06.24). Aliza Westrum won the 100 hurdles (18.28).
Dakota Valley had three wins, with Emma Honner winning the 200 (28.87) and anchoring the Panthers to victory in the 800 relay (2:00.56). Madie Munch won the shot put (26-9 3/4). Bella Stokes, Isabella Mijangos and Sam Swick completed the winning 800 relay.
Norfolk had two wins, Dacy Cleveland in the pole vault (6-0) and Eastyn Schroeder in the discus (75-4).
