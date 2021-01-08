KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Dakota improved to 3-0 in Summit League play with a 66-64 victory over Kansas City in men’s basketball action on Friday.
Stanley Umude posted 18 points to lead USD (5-6). A.J. Plitzuweit posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Fuller added nine points for the Coyotes.
Brandon McKissic led four Kansas City players in double figures with 19 points. Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick scored 11 points and Zion Williams added 10 points and five assists for the Kangaroos (5-7, 1-2 Summit), in their first year back in the Summit League after spending several seasons in the Western Athletic Conference.
USD led from wire to wire, but was challenged late.
The Coyotes scored the game’s first eight points and quickly built a 21-9 lead. After a ‘Roos 8-0 run, USD retook momentum to lead 40-26 at the break.
The Roos got within three at 62-59 with 1:22 left and an offensive foul by Mason Archambault gave the ball to the Roos with a chance to tie. After Kansas City’s Demarius Pitts missed both from the line, both teams traded baskets to make the score 64-61 with 47 seconds remaining. A turnover from Archambault gave the Roos the ball with 15 seconds left with a chance to tie things up.
Coming off a screen, the Roo’s Caden Boser pushed off on Plitzuweit drawing the charge. Plitzuweit would sink two free throws and a last second 3-point basket from McKissic at the buzzer made the final score 66-64 in favor of the Yotes.
The teams will face off again today (Saturday) in Kansas City, a 7 p.m. start time at the Swinney Center.
SOUTH DAKOTA (5-6)
Kamateros 2-4 2-2 6, Fuller 3-6 0-0 9, Perrott-Hunt 1-2 0-0 3, Plitzuweit 2-11 9-9 14, Umude 5-13 8-9 18, Archambault 2-4 0-0 6, Chisom 2-3 2-4 6, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 19-47 21-24 66.
KANSAS CITY (5-7)
Allick 4-11 0-1 11, McKissic 6-10 3-4 19, Nesbitt 4-10 5-8 13, Pitts 2-5 0-2 4, Williams 5-11 0-0 10, Kamgain 0-5 4-4 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Boser 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-53 12-19 64.
Halftime—South Dakota 40-26. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 7-14 (Fuller 3-5, Archambault 2-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-1, Plitzuweit 1-4, Umude 0-1), KC 8-24 (McKissic 4-7, Allick 3-7, Boser 1-1, Williams 0-1, Pitts 0-2, Kamgain 0-3, Nesbitt 0-3). Rebounds—South Dakota 31 (Plitzuweit 7), KC 33 (Nesbitt 12). Assists—South Dakota 9 (Perrott-Hunt, Plitzuweit 2), KC 12 (Williams 5). Total Fouls—South Dakota 19, KC 22. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: McKissic
