VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes ran out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated the Kansas City Roos 82-59 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Monday.
South Dakota improved to 5-7 (1-0 Summit League) while Kansas City fell to 4-8 (0-1 Summit).
With the win, the Coyotes broke a six-game losing streak.
“It felt good to finally put it all out there and for things to click,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said.
The Coyotes used a 21-2 run to take an early 23-6 lead in the match. Macy Guebert made two consecutive 3-point shots with Grace Larkins adding another to give the Coyotes the 17-point lead.
“It felt good (to make those shots),” Guebert said. “We were sharing the ball well today. It’s fun when you can do that and see those shots go in.”
After Larkins’ 3-pointer to make it 23-6, Guebert and her celebrated together before getting back on defense.
“We’ve been in the gym so much working on shots like that,” Larkins said. “For them to finally come together and fall in the game right when we needed them was a surreal feeling.”
Larkins averaged 16.1 points per game coming into the match, and she ended the first half with 17 points, six rebounds, and seven assists as the Coyotes led 47-19 at halftime. Her career-high 31-point effort was the second 30-plus point game of her career.
“In transition (Grace) was hard to stop tonight,” Karius said. “Our ability to rebound and then find her on an outlet, it was off to the races. It was either her pushing it and finding somebody else or her taking it all the way (to the basket). It’s amazing when you get a couple of those going and how much energy that rubs off on everybody else. It becomes super contagious.”
Guebert ended the contest with 10 points. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi contributed off the bench in the first half, scoring seven points. With Jeniah Ugofsky toughing things out through an injury, freshman forward Walker Demers stepped up with 11 points, all of which came in the first half.
“I loved her ability to rebound tonight and to take care of them inside,” Karius said. “Eleven (points) and six (rebounds) in 16 minutes is a great stat line for somebody coming off the bench with her age and experience level. If she can give us that consistently, that would be huge.”
Karius praised Ugofsky playing through injury and wanting to step up to the moment of the opening conference game for her senior season.
“She’s got that heart and soul,” Karius said. “Everybody rallies around her. It’s so contagious. It’s important that she’s on the floor for us.”
Ugofsky scored four points in 11 minutes of action.
Overall, Karius was happy with the defensive energy her team displayed early in the contest.
“(We) were communicating well,” she said. “We packed it in and took away the interior, wanting to make sure that kept us closer to (their players) to be able to rebound. We were locked into that. We knew who their couple of shooters were and we rebounded well. That gave us the ability to get out and get going.”
Karius was happy that the time the players have spent in practice working towards getting their fifth win showed its returns against the Roos.
“Our players show up and they’re ready to work,” she said. “That’s where it all starts. You’re not begging them to work hard. They’re in there. They’re ready to go. They want it. They’re hungry and they know that (conference season) is the start of a new season.”
The Coyotes look to get to 2-0 in conference play as they host Oral Roberts Wednesday. Tip off time is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.