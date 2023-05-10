PLATTE — The Ethan-Parkston girls’ track team won five events on their way to 133 points and a victory at the Southeast South Dakota Conference Meet Tuesday.

Ethan-Parkston’s team of Lauren Ziebart, Ella Pollreisz, Morgan Maxwell and Marissa Storm ran a 4:15.93 1600 relay for the win. The quartet of Leah Klock, Sadie Mueller, Mya Wickersham and Keeara Oakley won the 3200 relay at 11:12.31. Ethan-Parkston’s team of Berkley Ziebart, Mariah Royston, Oakley and Leah Klock won the sprint medley relay at 4:42.71.

