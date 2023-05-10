PLATTE — The Ethan-Parkston girls’ track team won five events on their way to 133 points and a victory at the Southeast South Dakota Conference Meet Tuesday.
Ethan-Parkston’s team of Lauren Ziebart, Ella Pollreisz, Morgan Maxwell and Marissa Storm ran a 4:15.93 1600 relay for the win. The quartet of Leah Klock, Sadie Mueller, Mya Wickersham and Keeara Oakley won the 3200 relay at 11:12.31. Ethan-Parkston’s team of Berkley Ziebart, Mariah Royston, Oakley and Leah Klock won the sprint medley relay at 4:42.71.
Individually, Ethan-Parkston’s Rory Juhnke won the triple jump (33-8.75) while Lauren Ziebart won the long jump at 16-8.
Platte-Geddes’ Briana DeGroot took the most individual events from area competitors in the girls competition, winning the 100 dash at 13.27 seconds as well as the 200 dash at 27.51 seconds.
Bon Homme’s Peyton Hellman won the pole vault (7-7).
Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump (5-6).
On the boys’ side, Ethan-Parkston finished second with 116 points, 30 points behind winners Mount Vernon-Plankinton.
James Deckert won two events for Ethan-Parkston, including the long jump (21-10.75) and the triple jump (41-03.00).
Their other two victories included Kolter Kramer’s 50.94-second time in the 400 run and Evan Bartelt’s time of 12:02.30 in the 3200 meter run.
Platte-Geddes was third with 101 points, recording five victories in events. The team of Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje won the 400 relay at 44.97 seconds. Platte-Geddes’ quartet of Braxton Breukelman, Rolland, Hanten and Bultje won the 800 relay at 1:32.94.
Lee Reiser took two individual victories for P-G. He won the shot put at 54-10.50 and the discus at 167-03.
The Black Panthers’ Camden Dufrain won the pole vault, clearing the height of 14-00.00.
Bon Homme’s team of Landon Bares, Easton Mudder, Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover won the 1600 relay at 3:37.25. The team was second in the 400 relay at 45.96 seconds. With Crownover running second with Mudder and Rothschadl third and fourth, the Cavaliers finished second in the 800 relay at 1:34.04.
