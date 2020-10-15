SIOUX FALLS — Yankton won the varsity girls’ race of a cross country triangular, hosted by Harrisburg on Thursday at Yankton Trails Park. All races were 5,000 meters.
The Gazelles put five runners in the top seven to finish with 20 points, easily beating out Brookings (50) and Harrisburg (55).
Yankton’s Thea Chance won the girls’ race, finishing in 19:51.40. Harrisburg’s Carolyn Haar (19:57.82) was second, followed by three straight Gazelles: Madisyn Bietz (20:18.30), Shae Rumsey (20:26.72) and Sophie Petheram (20:28.18). Claire Tereshinksi (20:35.02) was seventh and Sydney Serck (20:49.56) was 11th for the Gazelles in the race.
Harrisburg beat Yankton 28-42 in the varsity boys’ race. Brookings’ Samuel Conrad won in 16:35.23, followed by Harrisburg’s Parker Fitzgerald (16:55.48) and Yankton’s Zach Fedde (16:56.99).
Also for the Bucks, Dylan Payer (17:38.01) was sixth, Tre Kleinschmit (17:41.20) was eighth, Nate Schoenfelder (17:42.91) was ninth, Griffin Johnson (18:31.49) was 16th, Tim Merchen (18:43.20) was 18th and Oliver Dooley (18:45.16) was 19th.
Yankton will now turn its attentions to State, Oct. 24 in Rapid City.
Brookings edged Yankton 27 to 29 for the JV girls’ title. Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness won in 22:00.63.
Harrisburg topped Yankton 18 to 50 for the JV boys’ crown, led by Andrew Jensen in 19:15.95. Yankton was led by Boston Frick, who placed sixth in 19:50.92.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 20, Brookings 50, Harrisburg 55
TOP 5: 1, Thea Chance Y 19:51.40; 2, Carolyn Haar H 19:57.82; 3, Madisyn Bietz Y 20:18.30; 4, Shae Rumsey Y 20:26.72; 5, Sophie Petheram Y 20:28.18
OTHER YHS: 7, Claire Tereshinski 20:35.02; 11, Sydney Serck 20:49.56
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 28, Yankton 42, Brookings 54
TOP 5: 1, Samuel Conrad B 16:35.23; 2, Parker Fitzgerald H 16:55.48; 3, Zach Fedde Y 16:56.99; 4, Soren Weeg H 17:14.21; 5, Cashton Johnson H 17:33.07
OTHER YHS: 6, Dylan Payer 17:38.01; 8, Tre Kleinschmit 17:41.20; 9, Nate Schoenfelder 17:42.91; 16, Griffin Johnson 18:31.49; 18, Tim Merchen 18:43.20; 19, Oliver Dooley 18:45.16
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brookings 27, Yankton 29
TOP 5: 1, Jillian Eidsness Y 22:00.63; 2, Sophia Schmit B 22:07.52; 3, Vera Okken H 22:15.37; 4, Nora Welker Y 22:17.64; 5, Brooklyn Ballis B 22:23.47
OTHER YHS: 7, Lizzy Schwartz 23:10.58; 10, Ava Johannson 23:28.86; 15, Elizabeth Elsen 25:25.77; 17, Bailey Mines 26:01.66; 19, Olivia Wintz 26:33.19; 20, Ellison Williams 26:54.66; 22, Haley Luke 28:22.30; 24, Kierra Kosters 34:20.00
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 18, Yankton 50, Brookings 70
TOP 5: 1, Andrew Jensen H 19:15.95; 2, Brendan Jensen H 19:18.59; 3, Porter Blake 19:24.87; 4, Alex Smith H 19:32.78; 5, Rylan Eide B 19:42.96
YHS: 6, Boston Frick 19:50.92; 7, Keenan Wagner 19:58.41; 12, Tristan Redman 20:42.34; 13, Chase Howe 20:47.57; 15, Abe Chance 20:52.50; 17, Beck Ryken 21:10.09; 18, Sam Larrington 21:20.92; 19, Taylor Wenzlaff 21;21.39; 22, Corrigan Johnke 21:47.85; 25, Dylan Sloan 22:00.77; 28, Elliot Dooley 22:31.53; 30, Josh Stapish 22:57.67; 31, Aiden Anderson 23:57.34; 32, Caden Wieman 24:41.34; 33, Griffin Johnson 24:56.67
