BROOKINGS — Yankton finished the club high school bowling regular season with a sweep of Brookings on Friday at The Lanes.
The Yankton boys rolled to a 43-7 victory, finishing the season at 8-2.
Yankton was led by Brennan Metteer, who rolled a 236 high game and 596 series. Carter Teply rolled a 231 high game and 587 series. Wyatt Reindl added a 211 high game and 573 series for the Bucks.
Aarick Dicke led Brookings with a 238 high game and 555 series. Stanley Scubelek added a 206 high game and 552 series for the Bobcats.
The Yankton Gazelles edged Brookings 26-24 to finish with a 7-3 record.
Teighlor Karstens led Yankton with a 244 high game and 607 series. Rylie Hoerner posted a 212 high game and 581 series. Amalee Boese-Rahm added a 172 high game and 488 series.
For Brookings, Brooklyn Hieb led the way with a 248 high game and 577 series. Janine Warne added a 176 high game and 513 series for the Bobcats.
Yankton will compete in state, later this month at Empire Bowl in Sioux Falls. The boys’ finals are set for Feb. 25, with the girls’ finals set for Feb. 26.
Yankton’s JV boys finished the regular season with a 7-3 record after a 50-0 victory.
Connar Becker led Yankton with a 248 high game and 587 series. Sean Turner added a 203 high game and 525 series for the Bucks.
The Bucks’ JV squad will compete in the JV state tournament, Feb. 16 in Brookings.
