MITCHELL — Avon and Parkston will compete in the 38th annual Hanson girls’ basketball Corn Palace Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16 in Mitchell.
Avon will play the first game of the day, a 10 a.m. contest against Faulkton Area. Parkston will play Flandreau at 1 p.m., the third game of the day.
Lennox and Bridgewater-Emery will play in the 11:30 a.m. contest. Hanson and Waubay-Summit will face off at 2:30 p.m., followed by Sioux Falls Christian against McCook Central-Montrose at 4 p.m. Hamlin and White River will face off at 5:30 p.m., followed by Winner against Ethan. The final game of the day will feature St. Thomas More against Corsica-Stickney, an 8:30 p.m. start.
