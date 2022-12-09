FREEMAN — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars began their defense of the Class B championship in style, defeating the Freeman Flyers 60-44 Friday.
Viborg-Hurley improves to 1-0. Freeman falls to 1-1.
The Cougars were led by Coral Mason’s 28 points and 14 rebounds. Estelle Lee provided 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with seven rebound and four assists to go along with eight points.
Freeman was led by Erin Uecker’s 15 points. Peyton McCune added 11 points for the Flyers.
Viborg-Hurley plays next at Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday. Freeman hosts McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 22 18 6 14 — 60
FREEMAN (1-1) 7 11 10 16 — 44
Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38
ALCESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs defeated the Gayville-Volin Raiders 42-38 behind a strong 25-point, 14 rebound effort from Elly Doering Friday.
Alcester-Hudson won their first game of the season (1-0), while Gayville-Volin fell to 1-1.
Keeley Larson led Gayville-Volin with 19 points.
Alcester-Hudson plays at Menno Saturday while Gayville-Volin hosts Wausa Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-1) 10 10 6 12 — 38
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-0) 7 12 6 17 — 42
Crofton 63, Boyd Co. 24
SPENCER, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Boyd County Spartans 63-24 Friday.
Crofton improves to 4-0 on the season. Boyd County falls to 1-2.
Caitlin Guenther led the Warriors with 17 points and five rebounds. Cassie Allen added 14 points for Crofton. Ellie Tramp was the third Warrior to score in double-figures with 10 points to go along with seven steals.
Paige Drueke led Boyd County with seven points.
Crofton hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic Saturday. Boyd County travels to play Summerland Saturday.
Wagner 73, Winner 26
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders defeated the Winner Warriors 73-26 in Wagner’s season opener Friday.
Wagner is now 1-0, while Winner falls to 0-1.
The Red Raiders were led by Macy Koupal’s 19 points. Ashlyn Koupal and Emma Yost each had 15 points. Shalayne Nagel added 14 points with 11 assists. Ashlyn Koupal led Wagner with 12 rebounds.
Winner was led by Josey Kludt and Cici Watson’s five points apiece. Keelie Kuil registered three rebounds for the Warriors.
Wagner hosts Irene-Wakonda Tuesday while Winner plays at Stanley County Tuesday.
WINNER (0-1) 1 8 2 15 — 26
WAGNER (1-0) 21 26 19 7 — 73
Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph 22
WYNOT, Neb. — Amber Lawson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Wynot past Osmond-Randolph 50-22 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Lauren Haberman and Kinslee Heimes each finished with nine points for Wynot. Heimes also had four steals in the victory.
Erin Engel finished with six points, six rebounds and five steals for Osmond-Randolph.
Wynot, 3-0, hosts Homer on Tuesday. The Hawks, 0-2, travel to Creighton on Tuesday.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (0-2) 3 5 8 6 — 22
WYNOT (3-0) 22 15 7 6 — 50
Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26
TEA — Tea Area used three players in double figures, including a double-double from Mara Grant, to claim a 58-26 victory over Dakota Valley in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Stella Peterson finished with 16 points and four steals for Tea Area. Grant had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kendra McKinney scored 10 points. Miah Weber added five steals in the victory.
Jorja VanDenHul led Dakota Valley with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Dakota Valley hosts Beresford on Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-2) 2 5 10 9 — 26
TEA AREA (1-0) 18 8 22 10 — 58
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 46, Menno 21
ARMOUR — Mia Reiner posted a double-double to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Menno 46-21 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Mia Reiner finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Megan Reiner had 12 points and seven assists for TDA (1-0). Kinley Spaans had eight points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Stremick added five steals in the victory.
For Menno, Ashton Massey and Amanda Rames each had five points.
TDA hosts Parkston on Tuesday in Armour. Menno hosts Alcester-Hudson today (Saturday).
Menno won the JV game 18-15.
MENNO (0-1) 5 4 7 5 — 21
TRI-DEL-ARM (1-0) 9 12 14 12 — 46
Bloomfield 64, Winside 38
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees got 20 points from Madison Abbenhaus as they defeated the Winside Wildcats 64-38 Friday.
Bloomfield improves to 3-1, while Winside falls to 0-3.
Avery Bargman added 14 points for the Bees, while Tenly Gilsdorf registered 12 points.
Bloomfield plays at Niobrara-Verdigre Saturday, while Winside plays at St. Edward Tuesday.
WINSIDE (0-3) 10 14 7 7 — 38
BLOOMFIELD (3-1) 20 18 21 5 — 64
Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans defeated the Tri-Valley Mustangs 56-45 Friday.
Parkston improves to 1-0, while Tri-Valley falls to 0-2.
The Trojans were led by Faith Oakley’s 15 points. Lauren Ziebart registered 10 points and seven assists for the Trojans while Mya Thuringer added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals
Tri-Valley was led by Maddy Wenzel’s nine points and eight rebounds.
Parkston plays at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday, while Tri-Valley plays Madison in its home opener Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (0-2) 11 8 8 18 — 45
PARKSTON (1-0) 14 10 16 16 — 56
Avon 64, Marty 63
AVON — The Avon Pirates defeated the Marty Braves 64-63 Friday.
Avon improves to 1-1, while Marty falls to 0-1.
The Pirates were led by Courtney Sees’ 25 points, with Lila Vanderlei adding 20. Kaeli Wallinga registered nine rebounds, while Rilyn Thury tallied six assists and three steals.
Marty was led by Hawk Bair’s 19 points and three assists, with Jayla Bruguier adding 15 points and nine rebounds.
Avon hosts Corsica-Stickney Tuesday, while Marty hosts Lower Brule Saturday.
MARTY (0-1) 22 14 9 18 — 63
AVON (1-0) 15 17 18 14 — 64
