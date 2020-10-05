SIOUX FALLS — On a day where just 21 golfers shot 80 or better, Yankton had three golfers reach that standard on the way to a fourth place ranking at the midway point of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln shot a team score of 307 to hold the first-round lead, 10 strokes better than both O’Gorman and Watertown. The Bucks shot 320 on the opening day. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (325) and Harrisburg (329) rounded out the top six.
“Give our kids a lot of credit,” said Yankton head coach Brett Sime. “Our kids fought until the end.”
Four golfers sit at 3-over 73 to share the lead after the opening round: Watertown’s Kaden Rylance, Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg, O’Gorman’s William Sanford and Rapid City Central’s Alex Duran. Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst is part of a trio tied for fifth at 76.
“When you look at the scores, with 15 (golfers) under 80, that surprised me with the way the course was playing,” Sime said. “The greens were hard and fast, the pins were in tough positions. They had that course set up really difficult.”
Yankton’s Jimmie Cunningham and Landon Moe each shot 80 to tie for 16th after the opening round. Austin Frick sits at 84, tied for 30th.
Also for the Bucks, Henry Homstad shot 90 and Jace Tramp carded a 95.
“There were tough holes for every one of our golfers,” Sime said. “We tried to instill in them that the next shot is the most important, and I really think they tried to do that.”
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) at Willow Run.
“Sioux Falls Lincoln distanced themselves, but we are only three bac k of O’Gorman and Watertown,” Sime said. “Hopefully we’ll go out and have a little better day, try to do our best.”
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln — +27; T-2, O'Gorman, Watertown — +37; 4, Yankton — +40; 5, Roosevelt — +45; 6, Harrisburg — +49; 7, Pierre — +53; 8, Spearfish — +60; 9, Rapid City Stevens — +62; t-10, Brandon Valley, Mitchell — +69;
12, Rapid City Central — +70; 13, Washington — +79; 14, Aberdeen Central — +87; 15, Brookings — +101; 16, Huron — +112; 17, Sturgis — +169.
TOP 25: T-1, Nash Stenberg, LHS, William Sanford, OG, Alex Duran, RCC, Kaden Rylance, WTN — 73; T-5, Sawyer Sonnenschein, PIE, Bennett Geraets, LHS, Gavin Haselhorst, YAN — 76; T-8, Sam Grout, SPE, Hayden Scott, HAR, Jack Eggebraaten, RHS — 77;
T-11, Luke Honner, LHS, Jonah Swartz, RCS, Macon Larson, MIT, Garrett Everson, RHS — 78; 15, Jacob Stewart, OG — 79; T-16, Jack Hilgenberg, LHS, Sam Mahowald, WTN, Jack Kray, WHS, Drew Norberg, WTN, Landon Moe, YAN, Jimmie Cunningham, YAN — 80;
22, Will Allen, HAR — 81; T-23, Braydon Jones, ABC, Liam Sarmiento, OG — 82; T-25, Luke Olson, PIE, Gavin Hatch, HAR, Radley Mauney, OG, Lake Hamilton, WHS, Alec Humke, RCS — 83.
Class A
HOT SPRINGS — Sioux Falls Christian holds a 17-stroke lead after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
The Chargers finished the opening day at 318, beating out Tea Area (335) and Chamberlain (341) for the midway lead.
Vermillion is sixth at 348. Dakota Valley is tied for seventh at 353. Elk Point-Jefferson is tied for ninth at 359. Parkston is 12th at 368.
Andrew Dykstra of Sioux Falls Christian holds the first round lead at 5-over 75, two strokes ahead of a pair of golfers: Micah Dohrer of Aberdeen Roncalli and Eli Anema of Sioux Falls Christian.
Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns is the top area golfer, shooting an 80 to tie for sixth after the first round. Vermillion’s Hunter Lavin and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Nathan Buenger are in a tie for 22nd at 84. Parkston’s Payton Koehn and Vermillion’s Willis Robertson are part of a tie for 25th at 85.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian — +38; 2, Tea Area — +55; 3, Chamberlain — +61; T-4, Aberdeen Roncalli, St. Thomas More — +63; 6, Vermillion — +68; T-7, Dakota Valley, Lennox — +73; T-9, Elk Point-Jefferson, Madison — +79;
11, Winner — +84; 12, Parkston — +88; 13, Sioux Valley — +90; T-14, Custer, Tri-Valley — +102; 16, Hot Springs — +125.
TOP 25: 1, Andrew Dykstra, SFC — 75; T-2, Micah Dohrer, ABR, Eli Anema, SFC — 77; T-4, Dakota Munger, CHAM, Mason Carrels, ABR — 78; T-6, Paul Bruns, DV, Eric Munson, TEA, Konnor Gayle, LEN, Cameron Caldwell, CHAM, Lucas Berg, DR — 80;
T-11, Braden Eimers, MAD, Caleb Barse, TZ, Cade Jacobson, STM, Brodie Van Den Brink, SFC — 81; T-15, Keeton Newborg, TEA, Balke Whitethorn, MAD, Cade Kandolin, STM, Jacob Harris, HS — 82; T-19, Isaac Bruns, DV, Trey Even, WC, Brevin Fliehs, GRO — 83;
T-22, Cooper Leslie, TEA, Hunter Lavin, VERM, Nathan Buenger, EPJ — 84; T-25, Kaleb Jost, SFC, Payton Koehn, PART, Willis Robertson, VERM, — 85.
