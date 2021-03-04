LINCOLN, Neb. — Wynot had never experienced it.
The players from previous teams and the ones on the current teams had never lost a semifinal game at the state tournament.
It’s a new experience for everybody.
The Blue Devils were in that situation following a 41-27 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday’s Class D2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Wynot, the two-time defending state champion, was seeking its 11th championship game appearance since 2010 and its eighth state title since 2011.
“We had a quick turnaround from last night’s game and everything was a little short for us,” head coach Steve Wieseler said.
“Free throws were short, the shots were short, and we were a little bit flat on defense as far as the energy and the hustle.”
Free throws, especially, were an issue for the Blue Devils (20-7).
After making 15-of-26 free throws in Wednesday night’s first-round victory, Wynot was 5-of-15 at the line on Thursday.
“Free throws win games and we struggled at the line today,” Wieseler said.
Falls City Sacred Heart, meanwhile, was 17-of-25 at the line in the semifinal victory — “They hit theirs for the most part,” Wieseler said.
Falls City Sacred Heart (26-2) will play No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (24-0) in Saturday’s 3:45 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot (20-7), meanwhile, will play Mullen in today’s (Friday) 9 a.m. third-place game. It will mark the first consolation game for Wynot in its girls’ basketball history.
In a matchup between defensive-minded programs that are quite familiar with each other, the semifinal battle between Wynot and FCSH figured to be a defensive battle.
Wynot led 17-15 at halftime and then 23-21 midway through the third quarter. From there, though, the Irish scored the next 10 points and later stretched their lead out to 35-25 with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Wynot’s only basket of the fourth quarter came with 47 seconds remaining and it only brought the Blue Devils to within 40-27.
“We tried our hardest and we always try to play our best defense, but they had just as good of a defense, so it was a hard-fought game,” said Wynot senior Edyn Sudbeck.
Junior Karley Heimes led Wynot with nine points, while Sudbeck had seven points and senior Autumn Lawson had six points.
As tough as the loss was, Wynot’s season isn’t over, and that was part of the post-game message, according to Wieseler.
“That’s the message our assistant coach just gave the kids, there are thousands of girls who would love to play in the third-place game,” Wieseler said.
“We just have to prepare for it and get ready for it, and we’re just fortunate to get one more game with these kids.”
It may not be the game the Blue Devils had in mind for their final game of the season, but they’ll embrace the opportunity, according to Sudbeck.
“I’m just grateful to be where we’re at,” she said.
“A lot of teams would want to be in our place, so we’re hoping to go get third place. We’ll fight hard for that.”
