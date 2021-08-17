Gage Becker’s left foot drove home the lone goal of a 1-0 Yankton victory over Harrisburg Tuesday night at Yankton’s Crane Youngworth Field.
“We didn’t complete some of the great runs and some of the great strings of passes that we did have, and when you don’t finish, it makes too many variables,” Dannenbring said. “It is a hard game and that’s why soccer scores are very low, because it’s hard to finish that and put it in the net.”
Becker had a shot go through the hands of Harrisburg goalkeeper Josiah Hutton, but Hutton pounced on the ball before it crossed the goal line, keeping the game tied and zeros. Becker took advantage of a shot moments later.
“He’s (Becker) so good,” Dannenbring said. “He’s quick, he’s really good with his left foot, which is a huge advantage that we have, to have someone who is proficient that way.”
The two sides would head into the half with the Bucks up 1-0. Nine minutes into the second half, Becker had a cross that found Braylen Bietz and he headed the ball into the net. The goal was called off from an offside on Bietz.
With eight minutes to play Yankton had another chance at a goal until Ethan Yasat was tripped up by Seth Stanga, giving Stanga a yellow card and Yasat a free kick from outside the box. Yankton was unable to convert.
Things got chippy in the second half when a foul was called on a Yankton player near the Harrisburg box. A couple Harrisburg players and Yankton players started pushing and shoving following the foul. Ultimately, no players were carded or removed from the game and play continued.
“That’s sport and that’s high school soccer,” Dannenbring said. “In high school, soccer just seems like it’s so much more pressing. It’s very physical and young males are going to start to get a little frustrated.”
Harrisburg had one final shot with a minute left go wide right of the goal, and Yankton escaped with the win.
After a 1-1 draw with Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday, Yankton got in the win column for the first time in the young season. The Bucks travel to Watertown Thursday.
We need to keep it to the middle and be able to move it when the pressure is on us,” Dannenbring said. “We need to swing it to the open field so that we have a little time and then we can try to make some plays.”
