HARRISBURG —Harrisburg advances to the Class AA girls basketball tournament with a 57-40 victory over Pierre Friday night in Harrisburg.
Brecli Honner led Harrisburg (17-4) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Aby Phipps added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Caylee Williams led Pierre (7-14) with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Harrisburg plays Yankton in the opening round of the State AA girls basketball tournament in Sioux Falls March 19.
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Mitchell 48
SIOUX FALLS — No. 6 Sioux Falls Washington advanced to the State tournament with a 64-48 victory over No. 11 Mitchell Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Sydni Schetnan led Washington (12-8) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Ndjakale Mwenentanda added 19 points and seven rebounds. Eden Hullinger pitched in 10 points.
Camryn Krogman led Mitchell (8-13) with 14 points and Macy Kempf 13.
Washington faces Sioux Falls Lincoln in the opening round of the Class AA girls State tournament in Sioux Falls March 19.
MITCHELL (8-13) 6 11 14 17 —48
WASHINGTON (12-8) 12 17 17 19 —65
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Huron 50
HURON — No. 9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt advances to the Class AA girls State tournament following a 62-50 win over No. 8 Huron in Huron Friday night.
Tatum Kooima led Roosevelt (9-12) with 14 points. Kaela Martinez added 11 points.
Havyn Heinz led Huron (10-11) with 24 points. Heaven Gainey added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Roosevelt faces No. 1 Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the first round of the state tournament in Sioux Falls March 19.
ROOSEVELT (9-12) 14 14 19 15 —62
HURON (10-11) 11 18 16 5 —50
Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 46
RAPID CITY —Rapid City Stevens advances to the Class AA girls basketball tournament in Sioux Falls with a 66-46 victory over Watertown Friday night in Rapid City.
Kyah Watson tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for Stevens (20-1). Grace Martin added 13 points.
Megan Fannin led Watertown (3-18) with 20 points and Abby Bramer added 15.
Stevens plays Brandon Valley in the opening round of the tournament March 19 in Sioux Falls.
WATERTOWN (3-18) 9 13 14 10 —46
RAPID CITY STEVENS (20-1) 15 23 9 19 —66
