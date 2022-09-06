SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt, receiving votes in this week’s South Dakota Media volleyball poll, outlasted Yankton 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
“We played great volleyball,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “It was one of our best games all season. The girls should be proud of themselves.”
Ava Kollar had six kills and 12 digs, and Payton Moser posted 15 digs and four ace serves for Yankton. Macy Drotzmann added five kills, 13 digs and three ace serves.
Yankton continues its long road trip with a return to Sioux Falls on Thursday, facing fifth-ranked Washington.
Roosevelt won the JV match 25-7, 25-15; the sophomore match 25-11, 25-13; the freshmen ‘A’ match 25-6, 25-4; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-13, 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.