SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland guard Peyton Wingert has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball.
Wingert, a junior from Dakota Dunes who prepped at Dakota Valley, finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors beat Briar Cliff to move into a tie for first place in the GPAC. It was the third double-double of the season for Wingert, who is averaging 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
