Bucks Move Up To Fourth
Yankton's Isaiah Schelhaas goes in for a layup, trailed by Sioux Falls Lincoln's Tate Schafer, during their boys' basketball game earlier this season. Yankton moved to fourth in this week's South Dakota Media basketball poll, announced Monday.

The Yankton Bucks moved to fourth in the Class AA boys’ rankings of the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Jefferson (16-0) remains a unanimous top pick in the Class AA boys’ rankings.

