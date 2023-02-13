The Yankton Bucks moved to fourth in the Class AA boys’ rankings of the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (16-0) remains a unanimous top pick in the Class AA boys’ rankings.
Yankton, 10-4, hosts Class A third-ranked Sioux Falls Christian (14-3) on Tuesday. The Bucks also travel to Tea Area and host Douglas in a busy week of action.
Here is a look at the other classes. This week marks the final week of the regular season for Class A and Class B girls:
— Dakota Valley (16-0) remains a unanimous top pick in the Class A boys’ rankings. The Panthers take their 42-game win streak against Sioux City (Iowa) West on Tuesday.
— Aberdeen Christian (16-2) drew 18 first place votes in the Class B boys’ poll, with secod-ranked DeSmet (16-3) and third-ranked Lower Brule (15-3) drawing the others. Viborg-Hurley (14-2) received votes.
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-2) is a unanimous top pick in the Class AA girls’ rankings.
— Hamlin (18-0) is a unanimous top pick in the Class A girls’ poll, followed by Vermillion (18-1) and Wagner (18-1). Fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Christian (17-2) travels to Yankton on Tuesday.
— Viborg-Hurley (15-3) drew 17 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll, with Wolsey-Wessington (16-2) receiving the other three.
Centerville (13-5) fell out of the top five, but is receiving votes. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (15-2), which beat Centerville on Saturday, is also receiving votes.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (20) 16-0 100 1
2. Lincoln 15-1 80 2
3. Mitchell 12-3 60 3
4. Yankton 10-4 40 4
5. Roosevelt 10-6 8 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 2, Washington 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1
2. Sioux Valley 16-1 77 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-3 53 3
4. Winner 16-1 37 4
5. St. Thomas More 16-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Dell Rapids 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 2.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 16-2 97 1
2. De Smet (1) 16-3 79 3
3. Lower Brule (1) 15-3 63 4
4. White River 14-4 40 2
5. Faith 16-1 15 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 3.
Girls
Class AA
1. Jefferson (20) 14-2 100 1
2. Washington 12-3 68 2
3. Pierre 13-3 64 3
4. Harrisburg 14-3 30 5
5. O’Gorman 11-4 25 4
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13.
Class A
1. Hamlin (20) 18-0 100 1
2. Vermillion 18-1 78 2
3. Wagner 18-1 61 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 17-2 26 RV
5. St. Thomas More 14-4 21 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 12, Red Cloud 2.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 15-3 96 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 16-2 83 2
3. Sully Buttes 15-2 54 4
4. Ethan 14-2 39 5
5. Arlington 15-4 15 RV
Receiving votes: Centerville 8, Howard 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2.
