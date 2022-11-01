SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the 13th time in her career and seventh time this season, averaged 7.00 kills per set in South Dakota’s sixth week of league play. The Coyotes now sit at 10-1 in the league and 21-2 overall.
The Coyotes defeated South Dakota State for the second time this season in a 3-1 victory in Vermillion on Friday. Juhnke recorded a match-high 28 kills, a career-high for her in a four-set match. She also added 18 digs to record her 16th double-double on the season.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native continues to lead the nation in kills per set. Her 13 career weekly honors are second in league history.
