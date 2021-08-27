The Yankton Bucks overcame a slow start to take a 41-2 season opening victory over Huron Friday night at Yankton’s Crane Youngworth Field.
“You really have to tip your cap to our strength and conditioning program with our guys being in the condition they are in,” Bucks head football coach Brady Muth said. “Our strength and conditioning program really did a good job for us tonight and that shows.”
The Bucks were held off the board in the first quarter, getting into field goal range, but missing a field goal on their opening drive and getting a holding penalty in the end zone put a premature end to their second drive, giving Huron two points on a safety.
“I would like to have a better start,” Muth said. “I think we’re better than that, a couple little mistakes got us off track, but I am happy with the way we finished.”
The Tigers offense struggled to move the ball, getting two points on the safety, otherwise spending a majority of the opening half back in their own territory.
“I thought we were really good on the back end, just a couple mistakes, if that,” Muth said. “Sam Kampshoff had a great game for us in the middle.”
The Bucks got on the board with Rugby Ryken finding an open Tyler Sohler who goes the distance for a 55-yard touchdown, putting Yankton up 7-0 after the extra point.
The following Bucks possession ended with Ryken throwing a deep pass into double coverage, which was intercepted by Cade McNeil at the seven yard line. Huron was unable to move the ball much from there, giving Yankton positive field position again.
Cody Oswald carried the ball for 19 yards, then hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ryken to give Yankton a 14-2 lead.
The Tigers, led by back-up quarterback Mason Davis, marched down the field at the end of the first half, getting in field goal range, but missing the kick wide right with 16 seconds left in the half, keeping the Bucks lead at 12.
Yankton took the opening drive down the field, and Trevor Paulsen made the field goal to stretch the Bucks lead to 15.
After a quick drive by Huron, Ryken and the Bucks marched down the field, and Ryken capped the drive off with a three-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Zahrbock, giving Yankton a 24-2 lead.
The Tigers went three-and-out, and Yankton’s Gavin Swanson galloped in for a 16-yard touchdown on the following drive. The Bucks’ lead jumped to 29 with three and a half minutes left in the third.
Yankton scored again one minute into the fourth quarter. Oswald took a direct snap and handed the ball to Austin Gobel, who recorded the two-yard score. Yankton’s lead was 38-2.
Jaden Supergeci with an interception for Yankton to put Yankton inside the red zone. The Bucks added a field goal.
Ryken threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns unofficially on the night for the Bucks. Sohler, Zahrbock and Oswald hauled in touchdown passes. Swanson ran for 82 yards and a touchdown. Gobel added a rushing score. Sohler recorded 83 yards receiving.
“Good first game out being the man,” Muth said of Ryken’s performance. “That’s a lot of pressure for a 16-17 year old kid to do that in front of all these people and he’s pretty calm. Of all the things he’s got athleticism and arm strength, his leadership and guts, some would call it moxie, that’s his biggest attribute.”
The Bucks are back in action Friday, as Yankton travels up to Aberdeen to take on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at 7 p.m.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Muth said of the Golden Eagles. “We can’t play like this against a team like Aberdeen. We’ve got to get more physical, cut down on the mistakes, and then we’ll be okay.”
