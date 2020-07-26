MENNO — Michael Drotzmann struck out nine in a four-hitter and also contributed three hits at the plate to help Lesterville keep its season alive with an 8-2 victory over Scotland in Sunday’s elimination game of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Menno.
Lesterville advances to Thursday’s winner-to-state game at 6 p.m. The loss ends Scotland’s season.
Dave Schmidt homered, doubled and singled for Lesterville, while Tyler Edler homered. Drotzmann recorded a triple and two doubles. Brandon Nickolite and Ian Powell each singled twice.
Wyatt Adam hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth for Scotland, while Scott Ulmer, Jeff Honner and Tate Reiner all singled. Hunter Martin took the loss.
SCOTLAND 000 000 002 — 2 4 3
LESTERVILLE 103 020 00X — 8 13 1
Hunter Martin, Scott Ulmer (7) and Wyatt Adam; Michael Drotzmann and Micah Bartlett
