For the second straight game, the Yankton Gazelles saw their chances for a win over a Sioux Falls opponent slip away in the waning seconds.
The Gazelles fell to 3-6 Thursday night thanks to a 47-44 home loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt. It was the Roughriders first win of the season and snapped an eight-game loss skid.
The teams got off to a slow start, trading baskets to a 13-13 first period tie. When Roosevelt scored six points to open the second stanza, they nabbed a 19-13 lead. But YHS reversed the momentum and outscored their visitors 12-3 in the last five minutes of the half. The last five points came from a 10-foot jumper by Katherine Beeman and a three-pointer from Molly Savey in the last minute of play. That run sent the Gazelles to the halftime break leading 25-24.
In the third period, the YHS bunch opened with frosty hands, getting outscored 7-4 in the first four minutes of play. But Yankton found the range and with Claire Tereshinski notching five counters, Yankton regained the lead, 35-34 at the quarter close.
But the Riders refused to quit and snagged the lead, 38-37. The lead changed hands twice more with Roosevelt clutching to a 40-39 lead. That gap expanded to 45-41 with 1:52 to play.
The Riders stretched it to 47-41 before Savey found the net for another trey. A three-point try at the buzzer was the last chance YHS had, but the game-tying shot attempt bounced off the rim.
“Our kids have played really hard in a lot of competitive games over the course of this year,” noted YHS head coach Trey Krier. “We’ve been in every game with the exception of one.”
“And to be able to say that this week and not having Ellie (Karolevitz, the leading YHS scorer on the season) in the lineup against two Sioux Falls teams is very impressive for our squad,” Kreier added. “I’m proud of our kids. I’m proud of the fight they’ve put up.” The coach said Karolevitz’ return is “up in the air yet.”
Krier also noted that Yankton’s had a very busy schedule since the Christmas break. “It seems like all we’ve done is play, rest, play, rest, play,” he said. “We’re finally going to get a chance to get into practice and talk about things, make some adjustments and determine what we need to do to be successful.”
Scoring for Yankton were Jordynn Salvatori, 14, Beeman, 11, and Claire Tereshinski, 9.
In the early games of the night, Yankton lost the C game, 35-28. YHS scorer was Cameron Koletzky, 10. Kamella Kopp had 12 rebounds. In the D game, Yankton won, 31-16, behind 13 points and 8 rebounds from Kenzie Giziewski. Hope Llewelyn had 5 assists.
ROOSEVELT (1-8)
Halle Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Abigail Schmidt 1-3 1-2 4, Tehya Johnson 4-6 0-2 9, Katie Spicer 4-11 4-9 13, Kaela Martinez 3-13 2-5 9, Kaleigh Schmidt 2-6 0-0 4, Aubrey Baker 3-4 0-0 6, Brooklyn Koll 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18-48 7-18 47.
YANKTON (3-7)
Jillian Eidsness 0-2 0-0 0, Jordynn Salvatori 5-9 4-6 14, Claire Tereshinski 3-12 1-1 9, Bailey LaCroix 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 4-6 3-5 11, Molly Savey 2-3 0-0 6, Macy Drotzmann 2-5 0-0 4, Elle Feser 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-39 8-12 44.
ROOSEVELT 13 11 10 13 — 47
YANKTON 13 12 10 9 — 44
Three-Pointers: Y 4-8 (Tereshinski 2-4, Savey 2-2, Eidsness 0-1, Salvatori 0-1), r 4-12 (t. Schmidt 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Spicer 1-2, Martinez 1-5, K. Schmidt 0-1). Assists: Y 9 (Savey 3), R 0. Blocked Shots: None. Rebounds: R 26 (Spicer 6, Marinez 6), Y 18 (Salvatori 4, Beeman 4). Steals: Y 1 (Feser), R 1 (Spicer). Personal Fouls: Y 16, R 14. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 9, R 3.
