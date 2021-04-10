MITCHELL — Mount Marty earned a doubleheader split with Dakota Wesleyan in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Kelly Amezcua went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI as Mount Marty claimed a 10-4 victory.
Bailey Kortan had two hits and Karlee Arnold doubled for Mount Marty. Makenzi Rockwell, Emma Burns, Adley Swanson, Molly McCloud, Sarah Hart and Sami Noble each had a hit in the victory.
Alyssa Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double for DWU. Andrea Thomason doubled and singled. Allison McElveney had a double and three RBI for the Tigers.
Jill Orwig struck out five batters over 4 2/3 innings for the win. Kaylee Rogers pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the save. Alyssa Burke took the loss.
DWU used an eight-run sixth inning to claim a 12-3 victory over Mount Marty in the nightcap.
Stephanie Gabel went 3-for-4 with a double for DWU. Reagan Grossi doubled and singled. Thomason, Garcia and Nora Nelson each had two hits in the victory.
Rockwell went 3-for-3 and Burns tripled and doubled, driving in two, for Mount Marty. McCloud also had two hits. Noble and Emma Kerns each added a hit.
Kyllie Ramirez picked up the win. Orwig took the loss in relief.
Mount Marty, 15-10 overall and 6-4 in the GPAC, travels to Dakota State on Wednesday. The 5 p.m. doubleheader will be the final non-league games of the season for the Lancers.
NDSU 6-3, South Dakota 5-0
FARGO, N.D.—South Dakota was one out away from victory, but came away with two defeats at defending Summit League champion North Dakota State Saturday at Tharaldson Park.
Sam Koehn hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give NDSU a 6-5, walk-off win in game one. Sophomore Lainey Lyle pitched her first collegiate no-hitter in a 3-0, Bison victory in game two.
The wins move North Dakota State to 11-19 overall and 6-4 in Summit play. South Dakota drops to 8-27 and 3-3 inside the conference. The two teams meet again in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Sunday.
All five South Dakota runs during the twin bill came in the top of the seventh inning of game one. The Coyotes trailed 4-0, but got a three-run double from Courtney Wilson to tie the game at 4-4 and took the lead two batters later on a base hit by Lauren Wobken.
USD pitcher Holly Fletcher, who replaced starter Sarah Lisko to start the sixth inning, issued a walk and a base hit to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Facing the heart of the Bison lineup, Fletcher got Montana DeCamp to foul out and struck out Cara Beatty for out number two. She fell behind 3-0 in the count to Koehn, and Koehn roped a 3-1 offering past third base and down the line for the winning hit.
Lyle entered play with a modest 3-4 record and a 5.01 ERA in 36 innings of work on the year. But she rode the momentum of the walk-off win to shut down the Coyotes in the night cap. Lyle issued walks in the first and second innings before retiring 16 in a row to close out the game. She struck out seven.
A two-run homer by Beatty in the fourth and a solo shot by Cameryn Maykut in the sixth was plenty of support for Lyle. Beatty was 3-for-4 in game two and totaled four hits on the day. Wilson was 3-for-4 in game one for South Dakota.
Youth
Brookings 15-3, Fury Red 7-13
The Yankton Fury Red softball team overcame a slow start to the day to earn a doubleheader split with the Brookings Outlaws on Saturday at Sertoma Park.
Yankton used a pair of big innings to win the nightcap 13-3.
Elle Feser went 3-for-3 with a double, and Paige Hatch went 3-for-3 to lead Yankton’s 16-hit barrage. Grace Brockberg doubled and singled, driving in three. Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Bailey Sample each had two hits, with Vellek and Sample each driving in two runs. Hannah Sailer had a double and two RBI. Olivia Girard added a hit in the victory.
Sample picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
In the opener, Brookings claimed a 15-7 victory.
Brockberg had two hits and Vellek doubled for Yankton. Townsend had a hit and two RBI, and Girard and Sample each had a hit for Fury Red.
Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out five.
