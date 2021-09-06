LOUISVILLE, Ky. – South Dakota closed out play in the Cardinal Classic with a four-set setback to Missouri, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22 on Sunday morning inside the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
The Coyotes placed three players in double figures in kills for the first time this season and had four players post eight or more kills in match.
Elizabeth Juhnke, named to the all-tournament team, had 15 kills and 18 digs in the loss. Sami Slaughter and Maddie Wiedenfeld had 10 kills apiece and Aimee Adams finished with eight.
Madison Jurgens provided 36 assists, five kills, eight digs and three service aces.
Lolo Weideman had 22 digs in a match that saw South Dakota come back to score the final seven points to win the third set.
The Coyotes (0-3) will return to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to host the South Dakota Classic on Sept. 9-11. Bradley is the opponent on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Louisville 3, USD 0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – NCAA 12th-ranked Louisville posted a strong .316 hitting percentage in earning a sweep 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 over South Dakota on Saturday evening inside the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Anna Stevenson, a returning second-team All-American, paced the Cardinals with 11 kills while posting a .529 hitting percentage in the match.
Elizabeth Juhnke had 11 kills in the match for the Coyotes, but no one else had more than three.
Madison Jurgens contributed 18 assists and four digs while libero Lolo Weideman had eight digs.
