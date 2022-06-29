HARTFORD — Metro Select Blue earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Lancers in youth softball action on Wednesday.
Metro won the opener 10-1. Brenna Elwood had the lone Yankton hit. Jazlin Romero took the loss, with Clair Taggart striking out one in an inning of relief.
Metro claimed the nightcap 4-1.
For Yankton, Tyan Beste, Olivia Rye and Kenley Vandertuig each had a hit.
Taggart took the loss, striking out one.
