VERMILLION — South Dakota seniors Cass Dalbec and Ella Kubas have been named to the West All-Region team by the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) following their performances last Saturday at Stockton First Beach in Stockton, Missouri.
The pair-finished back-to-back at the West Regional Qualifier in sixth and seventh place. Dalbec completed the course in 1:02:36 for sixth place individually with Kubas just behind in 1:02:38. The top seven finishers in each Division at the regional races are recognized on the respective all-region team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.