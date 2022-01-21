MACOMB, Ill.—South Dakota men’s basketball will take on Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Monday inside Western Hall in Macomb. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, but was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to health and safety protocols within the Coyotes’ program.
South Dakota next faces St. Thomas at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota, before traveling back to Macomb for Monday’s contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.