BROOKINGS — The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the second and third rounds of action today due to weather yesterday limiting the completion of the second round. After returning to the course Tuesday, the Yotes posted a team score of 931 to place fifth place in their first meet of the fall season. Sophomore Danica Badura led the squad tying for seventh place.
After shooting back-to-back 311s the Yotes shot a 309 in the final round to total a 67 over-par 931.
Badura led the way for the Yotes shooting a 76 in the first round followed by back-to-back 75s to total a 10 over-par 226. Senior Laerke Jensen tied for 16th place with scores of 75, 77 and 79 for a total score of 231.
Junior Jalea Culliver tied for 32nd place with a scorecard of 79, 82 and 76. Senior Liz Duncan tied for 45th place with score of 86, 77 and 80 for a toal score of 243 while freshman Paige Hoffman made her Coyote debut tying for 52nd place with scores of 81, 84 and 79.
The Yotes competing as individuals were Akari Hayashi, Emma Sabbagh, Molly Fossen and Megan Munneke. Hayshi tied for 16th place with a score of 73, 81 and 77. Sabbagh tied for 32nd improving her score each round with scores of 84, 76, and 77.
Fossen finished just behind Sabbagh tying for 34th place with scores of 81, 77 and 80. Munneke tied for 38th place with scores of 81, 80 and 78.
The Yotes will compete in the three-day John Imes Invite in Columbia, Missouri on September 27-29.
