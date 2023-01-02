TEA — Brooke Jensen scored a game-high 34 points to lead Vermillion past Tea Area 62-34 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
The game was moved up from Tuesday due to expected poor weather conditions.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 4:41 pm
Brooke Jensen scored a game-high 34 points to lead Vermillion past Tea Area 62-34 in Dakota XII Conference girls' basketball action on Monday.
The game was moved up from Tuesday due to expected poor weather conditions.
Chandler Cleveland had 13 points off the bench in the victory.
For Tea Area, Mara Grant led the with 15 points. Stella Peterson added nine rebounds.
Vermillion, 5-0, travels to Ponca, Nebraska for an inter-state showdown on Thursday. Tea Area travels to West Central on Thursday.
VERMILLION (5-0) 9 17 22 14 — 62
TEA AREA (3-1) 3 9 11 11 — 34
