Sunday.
Anderson was one of just six men to clear 7-3 (2.21m) in the competition, making it on his second attempt. He went on to take three shots at 7-4 ¼ (2.24m), but was unable to clear the height. The high jumpers withstood triple-digit heat conditions on Sunday afternoon, with the track surface temperature reaching a reported 146 degrees.
Anderson was one of seven collegians among the 12 finalists. He was the third collegiate finisher in the competition behind JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) and Darryl Sullivan (Tennessee).
A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson qualified for four NCAA Championships during his Coyote career. He was an eight-time Summit League champion, winning seven high jump titles and one long jump title. He owns South Dakota’s school record in the high jump with a best of 7-5 (2.26m).
Six Coyotes qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and four international Yotes competed abroad at their respective national championships this year. Alumnus Chris Nilsen qualified for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s pole vault by winning his first U.S. Championships last Monday.
Saturday: Boman Takes Ninth
EUGENE, Ore.—South Dakota track and field alumna Lara Boman finished ninth in the women’s hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field Saturday.
Boman finished ninth in the competition with a best throw of 219-2 (66.80m) in the finals. She had launched a lifetime best of 227-7 (69.37m) in the qualifying round on Thursday to reach today’s competition.
The competition was won by world leader DeAnna Price, who broke her own American record more than once during the competition. She became just the second woman in world history to throw past 80 meters, launching it 263-6 (80.31m).
Boman, a native of Edina, Minnesota, picked up the hammer throw for the first time in 2017. She arrived in Vermillion as a member of the Coyote women’s soccer team, but an injury ultimately ended her soccer career. She began throwing four years ago under USD coach A.G. Kruger, winning the Summit League Championships by the next year and qualifying for the NCAA Championships by her senior season. She graduated with both the South Dakota program and Summit League record in the event (213-9). This was her Olympic Trials debut.
Falda Finishes Fourth At Italian Championships
ROVERETO, Italy—South Dakota fifth-year senior Helen Falda placed fourth in the women’s pole vault at the Italian National Championships held at Stadio Quercia.
Falda cleared 13-11 ¼ (4.25m) on a first-attempt make to secure her placing. She then passed the next height to take three shots at 14-3 ¼ (4.35m), but was unable to clear it.
The Italian champion, Elisa Molinarolo, won with a clearance of 14-9 (4.50m).
Hailing from Torino, Italy, Falda was a seven-time collegiate All-American in the pole vault with a personal best of 14-6 (4.42m) from earlier this spring. She plans to pursue a post-collegiate pole vaulting career while working with USD pole vault coach Derek Miles.
USD Vaulters Sweep Titles In Estonia
TALLINN, Estonia — University of South Dakota freshman Eerik Haamer and USD signee Marleen Mülla swept the pole vault titles at the Estonian National Championships inside Kadriorg Stadium this past weekend.
Mülla, a native of Rakvere, Estonia, vaulted 13-5 ¼ (4.10m) on a first-attempt make to win the women’s competition on Sunday.
Haamer won the men’s competition on his opening jump of 17-0 ¾ (5.20m). He went on to clear 17-8 ½ (5.40m) for the day. While he earned the title of Estonian National Champion, he does not own the Olympic standard of 19-0 ¼ (5.80m). Haamer was a four-time under-18 Estonian National Champion as well.
Hailing from Tartu, Estonia, Haamer owns a personal best of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) from the South Dakota Tune-Up in Vermillion this May. He placed fourth in the pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Championships and was the Summit League outdoor champion.
USD’s Morvan 17th In Hurdles At French Championships
ANGERS, France–South Dakota redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan finished 17th in the hurdles at the French National Championships inside Mikulak Stadium on Saturday.
Morvan clocked 14.24 seconds in the 110-meter hurdle qualifying round. He finished 17th overall, an improvement from his 20th-place seed time.
A native of Vannes, France, Morvan owns a personal best of 13.96 seconds in the event. He clocked that time to win the Summit League Championships in Vermillion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.