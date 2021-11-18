EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Friday's matchups.
RAPID CITY — Four-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian opened its title defense with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Parkston in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Katie Van Egdom posted 16 kills and 13 digs to lead SFC (33-4). Sydney Timms posted 12 kills. Addisen Barber finished with 34 assists. Kylah vanDonkersgoed posted 17 digs. Peyton Poppema added three ace serves.
Allison Ziebart led Parkston (21-15) with five kills and six digs. Faith Oakley posted 10 assists. Mya Nuebel had six digs and two ace serves. Brielle Bruening added four kills and five digs.
Sioux Falls Christian will face Wagner in the 7 p.m. semifinal Friday. Parkston will face Hill City in the 1 p.m. consolation match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.