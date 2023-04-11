SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis fell Tuesday, 5-2, in a dual with Creighton played inside at Huether Family Match Pointe because of forecasted high wind speeds in Vermillion.
Creighton (15-6) captured the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles and then won four of six singles matches contested.
