SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth year senior Emma Harkleroad has earned her third career TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Player of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday. This is Harkleroad’s second honor of this season as well (Sept. 7).
The Geneva, Illinois, native posted two shutouts over North Dakota and North Dakota State this past weekend. Harkleroad now has seven on the season and two combined shutouts. As a team, the Yotes have recorded 10 shutouts on the season which ties with South Dakota State for the most in the conference.
Against North Dakota, Harkleroad recorded four saves while facing 13 shots. Against the Bison she faced seven shots and recorded three saves in split duties with sophomore Caroline Lewis.
Harkleroad and the Yotes will host South Dakota State in their home finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. USD currently sits in third place with 12 points.
