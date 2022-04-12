Entering play Tuesday, the Mount Marty University softball team was tied for the most wins in program history and two away from tying the program record for conference wins in a season.
The Lancers hosted a doubleheader with Dordt Tuesday, the team tied with the Lancers for second in the GPAC standings. The Lancers came away with the sweep, taking game one 3-1 and game two 7-6 in walk-off fashion.
“We weren’t playing our best ball today, and us coming together, start stringing hits, that timely hitting that we’ve been working on trying to get to this moment has really been big,” first-year head coach Kayla Bryant said. “The momentum from this last weekend just carried over to today, that’s for sure.”
Bryant, in her first year leading the Lancers, has Mount Marty on a six-game winning streak and 23-9 record overall (11-3 in conference). The Lancers’ previous record for wins in a season was 21, and their best conference finish is 11-11.
“This year we really wanted our kids to buy into what we’re doing and get them to do what we expected them to,” Bryant said. “We’ve kind of been stuck at that hump, that .500 level, and we’re like, this is the year we’re going to get over that. They really bought into what we want to do as a program and that’s showing right now.”
The Lancers got the ball rolling early in game one, taking a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning of play. After starter Mo Vornhagen set down Dordt in the top of the fifth, play was stopped due to lightning in the area. The game was delayed 30 minutes.
When play resumed, the bottom of the fifth got rolling with an Emma Burns home run. Burns stretched the lead out to two 3-1, where the game would finish. Kaylee Rogers came in to pitch the final two innings after the weather delay, not giving up a run.
“That was huge for our team to battle that adversity,” Bryant said. “That break right there, you never know what you’re going to get when (play begins). This group, they’re fighters, they’re going to go into battle for you every game and they showed that today.”
Game two was played without a stoppage, but that didn’t mean the weather was going to be nice. Dordt scored a run in the top of the first and the Lancers scored two in the bottom of the inning to get the game rolling.
With the Lancers leading 4-1 and heading to the fourth inning, the wind went from relatively calm to heavy gusts and changed directions to start pushing out to right field. Dordt was able to take advantage of the wind, finding a couple gaps in the outfield and pushed across two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to lead 6-4.
Karlee Arnold hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6, and Rogers came back in to pitch for the Lancers, looking to do the same thing she did in game one.
Roger worked two clean innings, and to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning was Burns, the conference home run leader.
“I was hoping for something good,” Burns said. “...I’m super proud of my teammates for pulling that whole game to get us to that tie in the seventh inning it feels great.”
Burns let a few pitches pass, and finally gave a pitch a ride to right-center field. The Dordt outfielder crashed into the fence and the ball was gone, a solo home run, Burns’ 13th of the season, and the Lancers earned the walk-off win.
“I played high level ball and there’s not a feeling like this one and there’s no place I’d rather be to do it,” Burns said. “No better team, I mean this team really is a family and to be able to do something like this is amazing.”
The Lancers now hold second place in the GPAC standings with all but two of their remaining games in Yankton. If the Lancers can hold on to the second seed, it would be the first time either baseball or softball hosted their half of the conference tournament bracket in Yankton.
“That advantage is huge,” Bryant said. “The crowd here in Yankton have really been supportive all year. We’ve always had a good crowd and to be able to bring the conference tournament here for the first time for softball and baseball would be huge, so that is definitely what we’re trying to do.”
