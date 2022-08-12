VERMILLION — An early look at the NCAA Regional course, an inaugural event at Mahoney State Park and a return to a pair of regional meets highlight the 2022 South Dakota cross country schedule released Thursday.
The season kicks off at the Augustana Twilight (Sept. 2) at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Coyote women seek to defend their title for the sixth-straight twilight meet, with USD capturing titles from 2016-19 and 2021.
South Dakota also returns to Nebraska’s Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational (Sept. 17) at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska. USD has raced at Woody Greeno each season since 2016.
The Coyotes will get a first look at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 30 for Missouri’s Gans Creek Classic. USD will make a return trip in November for the NCAA regional meet.
To close out the regular season, South Dakota is scheduled to race at the inaugural Platte River Rumble on the Olsson Cross Country Course inside Mahoney State Park in Ashland, Nebraska. The event is co-hosted by Creighton, Omaha, the Omaha Sports Commission and the Nebraska Game & Parks Committee.
The championship slate begins with the Summit League Championships on Oct. 29, hosted by North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This marks UND’s first time hosting the league meet for cross country.
South Dakota returns to Columbia, Missouri, for the NCAA Midwest Regional on Nov. 11. Should either the men or women finish in the top two at the meet or receive a wildcard bid, they would advance to the 2022 NCAA Championships held at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Nov. 19.
