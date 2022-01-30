SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams captured five individual victories on day two of the Coyote Invite held Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Five different Coyote women swam to individual first-place finishes as the regular season portion of the schedule came to a close.
Naomi Bingham, a senior, won the one-meter diving event while Kayla Middaugh, a sophomore, claimed the three-meter diving event. Both securing their second individual wins of the season.
Mairead Powers, a freshman, won the 400 IM for the third time this season, clocking 4:42.61 while Emily Kahn, a freshman, claimed the 100 free for the sixth time this season, timed in 52.74.
Maddie Grant, a sophomore, captured the 1650 free (18:00.97) in her first time swimming the event this season.
Carter Anderson, a South Dakota sophomore, claimed the 1650 free on the men’s side while competing unattached in 16:48.62.
The Coyotes came away with 11 second-place efforts, seven from the women and four from the men while the men’s team and women’s team each finished second in both relays contested on day two, the 200 medley and 400 free.
Dani Roney, a junior, placed second in a pair of events on day two, the 400 IM (4:46.51) and 1650 free (18:12.12).
Middaugh placed second in the one-meter diving competition, Cassie Ketterling was second in the 100 IM, Powers second in the 200 backstroke, Liv Caldwell was second in the 200 breaststroke and Anika Gram touched second in the 200 free.
William Johnston was second in the three-meter competition while the men’s team also received runner-up performances from Aidan Gantenbein (100 backstroke), Jake Leichner (200 breast) and Mack Sathre (200 free).
Kara Owens, Caldwell, Gram and Lizzie Hunt combined to finish second in the 200 medley relay while the men’s team of Henry Simpson, Parker Sonnabend, Stephen Johnson and Adam Fisher were also second in the 200 medley relay.
The Coyotes closed the meet with a pair of runner-up finishes in the 400 free relay as Kahn, Emily Johnson, Powers and Hannah Aitkin clocked 3:36.62 and Griffin Wolner, Charlie Bean, Nathan Noll and Sathre clocked 3:10.69.
South Dakota will compete in the four-day Summit League Championships that run Feb. 16-19 at the Hurlbert Aquatic Center in Fargo, N.D.
