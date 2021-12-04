SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles finished seventh in the 11-team Lolly Forseth Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Mitchell won the team title, scoring 145.8. O’Gorman (142.65), Watertown (140.8), Harrisburg (139.9) and Brookings (134.1) rounded out the top five.
O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (37.55) and Audrey Meyer (37.2) went 1-2 in the all-around. Mitchell’s Bentley Bates and Watertown’s Myah Morris tied for third at 37.15.
Boetel also won on the uneven parallel bars (9.2) and vault (9.8). Meyer claimed top honors on floor exercise (9.65). Bates led Mitchell’s 1-2-3 finish on balance beam, scoring a 9.65.
Yankton scored 132.6 on the day, led by Alison Johnson’s seventh place finish in the all-around. Johnson, who scored 35.35 overall, also led the Gazelles on balance beam (8.7), floor exercise (9.35) and vault (9.35).
Callie Boomsma, who placed 14th in the all-around at 33.85, led the Gazelles on the bars with an 8.65.
Yankton returns home for its second home events in as many weeks, Tuesday against the four Sioux Falls public schools: Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Jefferson. Start time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the River City Gymnastics facility in the Yankton Mall.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 145.8, O’Gorman 142.65, Watertown 140.8, Harrisburg 139.9, Brookings 134.1, S.F. Lincoln 133.85, Yankton 132.6, S.F. Roosevelt 132.2, Pierre 129.5, S.F. Jefferson 114.6, S.F. Jefferson 108.0
ALL-AROUND: 1, Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman 37.55; 2, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 37.2; t3, Bentley Bates, Mitchell; Myah Morris, Watertown 37.15; 5, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 35.7; 6, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 35.55; 7, Alison Johnson, Yankton, 35.35; 8, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 35.0; 9, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 34.85; 10, Haley Fodness, Roosevelt 34.8; OTHER YHS: 14, Callie Boomsma 33.85
BARS: 1, Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman 9.2; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.05; t3, Bentley Bates, Mitchell; Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 8.9; t5, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman; Macy Brewster, O’Gorman 8.85; 7, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 8.75; 8, Callie Boomsma, Yankton 8.65; 9, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 8.6; 10, Trinity Hodorff, Watertown 8.55; OTHER YHS: t17, Alison Johnson 7.95; t31, Allie Byrkeland, Makenzie Steinbrecher 7.4; 40, Burkley Olson 6.6
BEAM: 1, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.65; 2, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.5; 3, Maddison Lord, Mitchell 9.45; 4, Kinsley Van Gilder, Watertown 9.4; t5, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg; Natalie Benson, Watertown; Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.3; 8, Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman 9.15; 9, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.1; t10, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre; Ryen Shippick, Pierre 9.0; YHS: 18, Alison Johnson 8.7; 29, Callie Boomsma 8.15; t36, Avery Reifenrath 7.75; 46, Ava Koller 7.15; t47, Makenzie Steinbrecher 7.1
FLOOR: 1, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.65; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.6; 3, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.5; t4, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman; Sidney Maide, Mitchell 9.4; t7, Alison Johnson, Yankton; Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 9.35; t9, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell; Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.3; OTHER YHS: 26, Ava Koller 8.55; t29, Callie Boomsma 8.4; t44, Allie Byrkeland 7.75; 46, Avery Reifenrath 7.7
VAULT: 1, Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman 9.8; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.65; 3, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.6; 4, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.45; 5, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.35; 6, Layla Erickson, Brookings 9.25; 7, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.2; t8, Bentley Bates, Mitchell; Macy Brewster, O’Gorman 9.1; 10, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.05; OTHER YHS: t19, Allie Byrkeland; t26, Callie Boomsma 8.65; t28, Ava Koller 8.6; t35, Burkley Olson 8.45
