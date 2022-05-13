MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles finished eighth in the 16-team Mitchell Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
Aberdeen Central won the title with a 345, one stroke ahead of Mitchell (346) and two ahead of Rapid City Stevens (347). Harrisburg and O’Gorman tied for fourth at 350.
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa continued her dominance, shooting a 71 to earn medalist honors. Stevens’ Tanna Phares was second, four shots back with a 75. Huron’s Bryn Huber (76) was third. Watertown’s Riley Zebroski and O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe each shot 77.
Yankton shot a 360 on the day, one stroke behind Huron for seventh. The Gazelles were led by Ellia Homstad, who finished 10th with an 84. Gracie Brockberg shot 91, Tatum Hohenthaner shot 92 and Shae Hanson carded a 93 for the Gazelles’ score.
Also for the Gazelles, Jillian Eidsness shot 94 and Sabrina Krajewski shot 96. All six Gazelles finished in the top half of the tournament field.
For Parkston, Gracie Oakley shot 104 and Kayla Neugebauer shot 114. The Trojans did not take a full team to the tourney.
Yankton travels to the Brookings Invitational on May 19. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will be played on the state tournament course, the Brookings Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.