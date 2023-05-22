SOFTBALL
CLASS AA SODAK 16
All Games Tuesday, May 23
No. 16 Aberdeen Central (0-12) at No. 1 S.F. Lincoln (15-2), 6 p.m.
No. 9 R.C. Stevens (9-7) at No. 8 Yankton (11-7), 5 p.m.
No. 15 S.F. Roosevelt (1-17) at No. 2 Harrisburg (16-3), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Watertown (7-7) at No. 7 Brandon Valley (9-6), 6 p.m.
No. 13 R.C. Central (5-13) at No. 4 S.F. Jefferson (14-4), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Mitchell (5-13) at No. 5 S.F. Washington (12-5), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Sturgis (1-14) at No. 3 Brookings (13-3), 4 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre at No. 6 O’Gorman (11-6), 5 p.m.
CLASS A SODAK 16
All Games on Tuesday, May 23
No. 16 Canton (0-13) at No. 1 West Central (18-0), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Milbank (2-12) at No. 2 Dell Rapids (10-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 S.F. Christian (3-9) at No. 3 Dakota Valley (15-8), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Mobridge-Pollock (4-8) at No. 4 Madison (14-3), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Flandreau (6-13) at No. 5 Tea Area (9-5), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Lennox (4-7) at No. 6 Winner Area (8-5), 5 p.m.
No. 10 Beresford (9-10) at No. 7 Vermillion (4-5), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-7) at No. 8 Wagner (8-5), 5 p.m.
CLASS B SODAK 16
All Games on Tuesday, May 23
No. 13 Avon (2-12) at No. 4 Bon Homme, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (2-12) at No. 5 Gayville-Volin (10-6), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Scotland-Menno (4-7) at No. 6 Deuel (11-4), 5 p.m.
No. 10 Hanson (4-10) at No. 7 Colman-Egan (10-12), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Viborg-Hurley (7-9) at No. 8 Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (5-10), 6 p.m.
NOTE: No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (12-1), No. 2 Arlington (14-4) and No. 3 Castlewood (10-5) earn bye into state tournament.
BASEBALL
SDHSBA CLASS A STATE
May 27 at Sioux Falls
Semifinals
No. 10 Jefferson (11-9) vs. No. 3 Harrisburg (10-4), 12:05 p.m.
No. 1 Pierre (12-5) vs. No. 5 Brandon Valley (14-8), 2:35 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5:05 p.m.
SDHSBA CLASS A REGIONS
Region 2A
May 20 at Yankton
Yankton 2, R.C. Central 0, 5 innings
S.F. Jefferson 10, Sturgis 0, 6 innings
S.F. Jefferson 3, Yankton 0, Jefferson advances.
Region 1A
May 20 at Pierre
Pierre 20, Douglas 0
S.F. Lincoln 3, Brookings 2
Pierre 4, S.F. Lincoln 1, Pierre advances
Region 3A
May 20 at Harrisburg
Harrisburg 2, Huron 1
Mitchell 7, R.C. Stevens 6
Harrisburg 4, Mitchell 3, Harrisburg advances
Region 4A
May 20 at Harmodon Field #1, Sioux Falls
S.F. Washington 3, S.F. Roosevelt 1
Brandon Valley 8, O’Gorman 1
Brandon Valley 13, S.F. Washington 8, Brandon Valley advances
SDHSBA CLASS B REGIONS
Region 1B
May 21 At Tyndall
Bon Homme 7, Wagner 2
Parkston 8, Scotland-Menno 1
Bon Homme 6, Parkston 0, Bon Homme advances
May 21 at North Sioux City
Dakota Valley 8, Freeman-Canistota 3
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Vermillion 3
Dakota Valley 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, DV advances
Region 4B
May 22 at Platte
PGDCWL 4, Hot Springs 3
Gregory County 11, St. Thomas More 3
PGDCWL 8, Gregory County 1, PGDCWL advances
May 22 at Winner
R.C. Christian 8, Winner-Colome 7
CKL 12, Belle Fourche 7
No. 7 R.C. Christian vs. No. 6 CKL, 6 p.m.
Region 3B
May 23 at Dell Rapids
No. 1 Dell Rapids vs. No. 8 Tri-Valley, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Lennox vs. No. 5 McCook, 5:15 p.m.
DR/TBD winner vs. Lennox/McCook winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 23 at Tea
No. 2 Tea Area vs. No. 7 MVPCS, 2 p.m.
No. 3 West Central vs. No. 6 Baltic, 4:30 p.m.
Tea Area/MVPCS winner vs. WC/Baltic winner, 7 p.m.
Region 2B
May 24 at Canova
No. 4 Madison vs. No. 5 W-I-N, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Howard vs. No. 8 WWMHWS, 4:30 p.m.
Howard/WWMHWS winner vs. Madison/WIN winner
May 21 at Redfield
Redfield Area 7, Hamlin Area 0
Sioux Valley 9, Groton Area 4
Redfield Area 10, Sioux Valley 0, Sioux Valley advances
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.