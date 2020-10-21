The two-pronged attack of Ady Dwight and Mackenzie Miller once again wreaked havoc on a Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent.
This time, the victim was Mount Marty University.
Dakota Wesleyan’s talented duo combined to record 25 kills on 46 swings — with only two errors — to help the Tigers sweep the Lancers 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
Dwight tallied 15 kills, Miller had 10 kills, and McKenzie Buisker added seven kills on 10 swings for good measure for DWU (10-6, 6-6).
“We knew Dakota Wesleyan was playing really well,” Mount Marty head coach Frank Hebenstreit said. “They just beat a really, really good Concordia team, and they beat Midland earlier.”
That said, the Lancers (5-13, 0-8) could do little to slow down the Tigers.
“There is no way a team should dominate you like that,” Hebenstreit added. “They just owned all of the momentum and the tempo.”
Madeline Else got DWU rolling with 37 set assists for an offense that finished with an attack percentage of .412.
“They just controlled their offense so well,” MMU senior Mikaela Ahrendt said. “We weren’t reacting quick enough to what they were doing.”
The result was a 51st consecutive GPAC loss for the Lancers, dating back to the 2017 season.
“We’re learning how much effort it takes to play these kinds of teams,” Ahrendt said.
Hebenstreit and Ahrendt both said Mount Marty played better in Tuesday’s home loss to Northwestern.
“There are times where it looks promising, but then there are times like (Wednesday) where it falls apart,” Ahrendt said. “But have the chemistry and the relationships to win.”
Sophomore Gabby Ruth led MMU in Wednesday’s loss with 14 kills, while Elizabeth Watchorn had seven kills and 10 digs, and Amber Miller recorded 20 set assists. The Lancers struggled at the net to the tune of a .022 attack percentage.
Mount Marty stays in Yankton to host Dordt on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Cimpl Arena.
The key now for the Lancers is to take what they can from Wednesday’s performance, according to Hebenstreit.
“You can’t forget this one (DWU), because it happened to you, but what we can do is focus on the things we can do well,” he said.
“We have to understand that as a team, we have to play more consistently.”
