Sam Gokie threw a complete-game shutout for the Yankton Black Sox 16-U baseball team in a 6-0 victory over Renner at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Saturday.
For the Black Sox, the win clinches a spot in Saturday’s championship contest of the Daryl Bernard Classic. First pitch is set for 7 p.m today (Saturday) at Riverside Field.
The Black Sox went 3-0 in pool play to win Pool A, while Renner went 2-1 to earn second place.
Gokie gave up six hits in the shutout victory.
Yankton scored two runs in the first and four runs in the third to build the 6-0 lead.
Christian Weier led the Black Sox with two RBIs in the contest. Gokie, Tate Beste, Easton Feser and Jace Sedlacek added RBIs. Beste and Feser registered two hits apiece in the contest.
