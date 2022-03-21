Yankton Fury Black dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tri-State Titans on Sunday.
Jenaya Cleveland had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Megan Tramp and Kaylie Heiner each had a hit.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out five in her three innings of work. Heiner struck out six in three innings of scoreless relief.
Tri-State Titans 8-16, Hornets 0-7
The Tri-State Titans earned a sweep over the Yankton Fury Hornets in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
In the opener, the Titans claimed an 8-0 victory.
Tori Hansen had the lone Yankton hit.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out six in her four innings of work. Hansen struck out one in two innings of relief.
The Titans won the other game 16-7.
Mia Donner had two hits and Isabel Yellowback doubled for Yankton. Andrea Miller and Macy Voight each had a hit.
Yellowback took the loss, striking out one. Hansen struck out two in two innings of relief.
